Spincapp Seeks the Opportunity To Compete For The Ford Motor Company's Ad Account!

All We Are Seeking Is The Opportunity to Compete Against WPP's Global Team Blue For The Ford Motor Company's $2.4 Billion U.S. Ad Account!

SPINCAPP

Contact

Charles Allen Jr.

***@spinpenny.com Charles Allen Jr.

End

-- We are not seeking to launch another run of the mill Advertising Agency! Our goal is to move this industry forward and make Sales a part of the equation! This is why we have been reaching out to some of the biggest Advertising and Consulting Networks (WPP Group, Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group, Dentsu, PWC, Accenture and Deloitte) on the planet. Offering them the opportunity to partner with us and tap into our framework when their clients are in need of Sales.But as we shift our focus and look for individual products to plug into our Advertising Framework, Ford Motor Company offers us the greatest challenge, sales wise. The challenge for us as designers is Creating The New Next and becoming an outside force that can drive our Clients' Sales! This is why we are breaking protocol and outlining what our new venture will allow us to do! We know Ford's Ad Account is in Review and over the last 4 years Ford has spent more than $12 billion on Advertising, just to see their Stock Price and Global Sales Decline. And all we are seeking is 20 minutes in order to place a totally new Advertising Platform in front of Ford that will allow us to do the following:-Cut Ford's New Product Launch Cost in Half-Partner with Ford to Create Lifestyles Hub-Use Hub to slowly turn the Ford Motor Company into a Lifestyles Company-Sales Guarantee for all Premium Digital Campaigns-Result Base Billing System-Increase Ford's Global Sales by (Proprietary Technology) plugging Ford's Dealership Network into our Digital Platform in order to increase Leads, Consumer Traffic and Dealers' Profitability-Build an Ecosystem around Ford Vehicles, Autonomous Technology, Artificial Intelligence Technology and Car Sharing Services in order to generate Consideration and Smart Sales-Use Sales to unlock the value in Ford's Stock while Increasing Ford's Market Share-Allow Ford Agencies to tap into Lifestyles Hub to generate Sales for their Ford Campaigns-Reposition Ford's Brands in International Markets-Turn Lincoln Brand into the #1 Luxury Brand in the world with 3 million Annual Sales by 2021.-Use Lifestyles Hub (Proprietary Technology) to reach 15 million Global Sales by 2021-Integrate "Buy Something" Into All Digital Campaigns-Eliminate Money Losing Sponsorships and Media Buys-Tap into Spincapp Founder's 25-Year Experience of creating New Technology to guide Fords Autonomous, EV and Artificial Intelligence Technology- Redesign Ford's Infotainment System in order to create a $20 billion In-Car Advertising Network- Redesign Ford's Car Sharing Services in order to create a Recycling Bridge to Ford Certified Used Car Portal. Then use Lifestyles Hub to drive Ford Certified Used Car Sales (CPO)- Redesign CRM System (Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft, SAP or Oracle) in order to add 10 new (Purchasing Decisions) Elements into Software to Increase Leads Conversion Rate– Limited access to Virtual Dealership A.I. System-Give Ford Limited access to Spincapp Smart Sales SystemWhat connects us to Ford Motor Company's Founder Is our Hunger to Shape the Future! The Future is hard for some to see and even harder to explain at times! But walk into any Auto Company's Factory and you will see that "Raw Ideal" that kept Mr. Henry Ford up at night. The Modern-Day Production Line! Ford's Original Production Line managed to produce more than 15 million Model T's over a 19-year period! And our "Hunger" will allow us to connect Ford's Past to Ford's Future, and in the process permit Ford to sell 15 million vehicles (Ford & Lincoln Combined Sales) yearly, starting in 2021!Spincapp's word of mouth marketing and mobile campaigns delivered by an enthusiastic, committed and professional team will allow us to lock our sales to the campaign that generated them; thus, giving the Ford Motor Company a more Reliable way to measure each campaign's metric while enabling Ford to direct resources to Campaigns or Media platforms that are generating the Sales. Greater transparency, marketing efficiency, effectiveness and customer insight, that will reduce Ford's overall cost. In simple terms, No More wondering which Media Format (Internet, Radio, Print, Digital or TV) generated the sale.This is why we are not just seeking the opportunity to pitch our new venture to the Ford Motor Company but asking Ford to put our new venture to the test! Before Ford reassigns its Ad Account to an agency that has already failed to create a Comprehensive Global theme for Ford Vehicles or give it to an agency that has already loss an Auto Account, give us a chance to service Ford's Ad Account. All we seek is a 1-year commitment, and after 1-Year, compare our Sales, Leads, Dealer Traffic and Data to the other agencies that's a part of Ford's roster! And if our Sales, Leads, Dealer Traffic and Data meets Ford's Sales Targets, then give Spincapp Ford's North America Ad Account with options to service Japan, South Korea, EU and China where Ford is facing sharp sales decline or no market growth!While we may be a new company we are more than capable of looking through that half empty glass and seeing how big the ocean is! We know that each client has its own individual needs and will require a unique solution. And no two companies, campaigns or presentations are the same. Our proactive mind-set will allow us to come to every meeting with our sleeves rolled up, ready to build new Revenue Streams around Ford Vehicles, Auto Parts, Accessories and Ford Motorcraft Products, while keeping the spotlight on Ford's Commitment to Innovation and Quality Craftsmanship!Our commitment to Ford Motor Company's success will permit us to work in the background creating the perfect sale solution or campaign, while ensuring that no consumer feels the pressure of "The Sale" but instead sees the value that's being offered by the Ford Motor Company Vehicles!Ladies and Gentlemen (Mr. Mark LaNeve, Mr. Sherif Marakby, Ms. Joy Falotico, Mr. James D. Farley, Jr. and Mr. Kumar A. Galhotra) nothing we are about to do is based on hope and ifs! We have spent 4 years building and testing our Ecosystem and Advertising Platform. And every campaign we create will have a certain number of sales attached to it. And once a campaign has been defined, Spincapp will tell the Ford Motor Company the number of vehicles Ford's Local or National Dealers will need to have sitting on their Lots! All we are seeking is 20 minutes. 20 minutes to show the Ford Motor Company a "Global Roadmap" that will permit Spincapp to drive Ford's Sales in Japan, South Korea, EU, North America and China! A "Global Roadmap" that's based on Ford's Past and Ford's Future; 15 million (Ford & Lincoln Combined Sales) Annual Sales by 2021…Vince Charles Moulterie IIFounder / Chief Designer / Chief Sales OfficerSpinpenny / Spincapp(917) 348.4706 (U.S.)