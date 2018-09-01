Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl Publishes "Top Chefs" Online Tailgate-Inspired Cookbook

2018GreatChefsTailgateCookboo
-- As excitement ramps up for 2018 college and pro football season with all the spirited camaraderie of stadium tailgating, the 2018 Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl has served up the perfect "go-to" online cookbook of fan-tastic tailgate-inspired recipes. Debuted September 5 at www.CheribundiBocaRatonBowl.com, the cookbook is a celebration keepsake of "Boca's Biggest Annual Outdoor Party", the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl that kicks off on the Tuesday before Christmas each year at FAU Stadium that is broadcast live on ESPN.
The collection of 25 signature recipe entries were originated by a roster of 20 of the area's top chefs and mixologists who presented their creative cookery for the Bowl's fourth annual Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase & College Football Spirit Night. Each tailgate dish and cocktail was recognized for its unique "take on tailgate" by a panel of judges made up of local expert "foodie" media and bloggers, event guests (People's Choice) and the Community Captains Committee during the friendly competition. The judges included Sun Sentinel Food & Dining Critic Michael Mayo, Local Mom Scoop blogger Heather McMechan, The South Florida Sage blogger Holli Lapes, My South Florida Today blogger Justin Tompkins, Stepping Out Florida blogger Deby Goldfarb and Food & Florida and JanNorris.com blogger Jan Norris.
)Food & Dining Critic (http://www.sun-
sentinel.com/
news/michael-
mayo-blog/)Michael Mayo (http://www.sun-
sentinel.com/
news/michael-
mayo-blog/), Local Mom Scoop (http://www.localmomscoop.com/
) blogger Heather McMechan, The South Florida Sage (https://thesoflasage.com/
) blogger Holli Lapes, My South Florida Today (https://www.mysouthfloridatoday.com/
) blogger Justin Tompkins, Stepping Out Florida (https://www.steppingoutflorida.com/)
blogger Deby Goldfarb and Food & Florida and JanNorris.com (http://www.jannorris.com/)
blogger Jan Norris.
Separated by categories, the featured cookbook recipes include:Starters:
Sliders:
- Best Dipper: Boston Lager Cheddar Cheese Fondue with Homemade Pretzel BreadThe Melting Pot (https://www.meltingpot.com/boca-raton-fl/)
- The Hottest: Buttermilk Baked Chicken Wings
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar (https://harvestseasonalgrill.com/delray-beach-restaurant/), Executive Chef William Ring
- Best in Bowl: Fire Roasted Salsa & Avocado Crema
Los Bocados (http://losbocados.com/), Chef Robby Bushman
- Best Comfort Food: Home-style Meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, provolone and parmigiana Reggiano cheeses
Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery (http://tiltedkilt.com/boca-raton/), Chef Robert Thompson
Main Dishes:
- Best Dish to Eat with a Beer: Chorizo Sliders with Chimichurri Aioli on a Brioche Bun
M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom (http://www.meateateryboca.com/), Chef George Patti
- Best Traditional Tailgate Fare: FAU Signature Talon Slider
Chartwells at Florida Atlantic University (https://fau.catertrax.com/), Campus Executive Chef Shane Lynch
- Most Sophisticated Tailgate Fare: Filet Mignon Sandwiches
Morton's The Steakhouse (http://www.mortons.com/bocaraton/)
- Best in Beef: Guinness Braised Short Rib Sliders
Palm Beach Gardens Marriott (https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pbipg-palm-beach-gardens-marriott/?scid=45f93f1b-bd77-45c9-8dab-83b6a417f6fe), Chef Mike Jimenez
- Best Seafood Slider: Lobster Sliders
Hijinks Sports Grill (http://www.hijinkssportsgrill.com/), Chef Frank Petillo
- Best Seasonal Savory: Mini Turkey Burger Sliders with Fresh Cranberry Relish & Sprouts Private Chefs Services (http://privatechefservices4u.com/),Chef Michael George
Desserts
- Worth the Wait: Pork that Packs a Punch: 24-Hour Marinated Mojo Cuban Pork with Smokin' Black Beans and Boca Slaw
Boca Raton Resort & Club (http://www.bocaresort.com/), Chef Scott Manocchio
- Most Creative: BBQ Pork Monkey Bread with Pickled Jalapeno, Spiced Maple SyrupTucker Duke's (https://tuckerdukes.com/), Chef/Owner Brian Cartenuto
- Worth the Extra Napkins:Ceasar's Famous Ribs
Ceasar's Famous Ribs (http://www.ceasarsfamousribs.com/), Chef Bill Ceasar
- Crowd Pleaser:Chicken and ChorizoPaella
La Paella Chef (https://www.lapaellachef.com/), Chef Dana Bass
- Best Seafood: Grilled Octopus and Chorizo
Oceans 234 (https://www.oceans234.com/),Executive Chef William Middleton
- The Perfect Poke, Voted "People's Choice": SeaGrille Tuna Poke
Boca Raton Resort & Club (http://www.bocaresort.com/), Chef Scott Manocchi
- Best "Cocktail" Shrimp: Lime Whiskey Shrimp Made With
"Protect the Revenue" Lime Whiskey
Citrus Distillers, LLC (http://protecttherevenue.com/)
- Best "Out of Shell" Dish: Signature Crab Cake
Via Mizner Golf & City Club, Chef James Boukhalfa
Cocktails:
- Best Seasonal Sweet: GingersnapCookie (featured in Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgence)
Seasons 52 (https://www.seasons52.com/locations/fl/boca-raton/boca-raton/4504), Chef Scott Algeria
- Best DIY Dessert: Happylicious Blitz Balls
Happylicious (http://happylicious.com/) by Betsy, Betsy Cohen
- Best Scoop:Homemade Praline Pecan Ice Cream
Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel (https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pbirh-renaissance-boca-raton-hotel/?scid=45f93f1b-bd77-45c9-8dab-83b6a417f6fe), Executive Chef Bob Hester
- Most Cheri-licious: TheCheri-Bomb
Cherbundi Tart Cherry (https://cheribundi.com/)
- Most Tart & Tasty: Tart Cherry Moscow Mule
Cherbundi Tart Cherry (https://cheribundi.com/)
- Most Spirited: Revenue Mule made with international award-winning
"Protect the Revenue" Lime Whiskey
Citrus Distillers, LLC
- Best Pie-in-a-Glass: Pecan Pie Cocktail made with international award-winning "Protect the Revenue" Pecan Whiskey
Citrus Distillers, LLC
"We are so pleased to share this well-timed, mouth-watering online cookbook as we enter the 2018 college and pro football season in countdown to the Fifth Annual Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl this December," reports Doug Mosley, Executive Director, Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl. "Die-hard, longtime and new tailgate party hosts can now 'up their game' stadium-side or at home with 'tasty' top chef-worthy fare."Bowl Fans Should Plan to Attend This Year's Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase
Already prepping for this year's 2018 Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase & College Football Spirit Night, most of the chefs are returning for this popular community "fan, food and fund" raiser. That is when food and football fans are encouraged to come out in their favorite college football attire on Wednesday, November 14 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel.
Admission is $50 per person for advance ticket purchases at www.spiritofgivingnetwork.org and $60 per person at the door. It includes all food and drink tastings, entertainment, and beer, wine and soft drinks. One hundred percent of ticket sales and silent auction proceeds will benefit the Bowl's Charity Partner Spirit of Giving to help spread magic to thousands of children through its annual holiday gift drive.About the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
: The Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl is one of 41 postseason college bowl games in the country and the only one hosted in Palm Beach County. Featuring all the pomp and circumstance of traditional bowl events, the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. This year, the fifth annual bowl game will have primary tie-ins for teams from Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference with the Mid-American Athletic Conference having a secondary tie-in. The team from Conference USA will make its headquarters at the Boca Raton Resort & Club and the American Athletic Conference team will be at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens.
This bowl game first 'touched down' in 2014 and has since aired live annually on ESPN throughout the U.S., as well as on international affiliates in South America, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe as well as on ESPN Radio. As one of 14 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, this year's bowl game is once again held on the Tuesday before Christmas. The event has become a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County as it lives up to its other name, "Boca's Biggest Annual Outdoor Party". Bowl week activities will begin with the arrival of the participating teams on Friday, Dec. 14. Days, times and sites for the team welcome parties, beach parties, luncheon, pep rallies, and other bowl week activities will be released at a later date. For more info, visit www.CheribundiBocaRatonBowl.com.