Barn at Bradstreet Farm To Host First Farm-to-Table Dinner Event on Sept. 14
Dinner on the second-oldest farm in America will feature locally sourced cuisine from Woodland Catering
· Homemade Togarashi Potato Chips
· Wedge Salad
· Slow-Cooked Pork Belly
· Scruffed & Smoked Chicken Legs
· Caramel Pots De Crème
Tickets are $85 per person and include wine and beer from Mill River Winery (Rowley, Mass.) and Ipswich Ale Brewery (Ipswich, Mass.). The intimate event is limited to 50 guests.
"We have had many requests from the community for a Farm-to-Table dinner series, and we're thrilled to kick it off with this terrific menu from Woodland Catering," said Michael Sabatini, owner of the Barn at Bradstreet Farm. "We'll showcase locally sourced food and libations, and give our guests a unique dining experience in an 18th-century barn."
Doors open at 6.30pm for cocktails on the expansive patio overlooking crops, farm animals and conservation land. Dinner will be served inside the Barn at 7pm. To purchase tickets, visit https://Barnatbradstreetfarm.eventbee.com/
About the Barn at Bradstreet Farm
The Barn at Bradstreet Farm (http://www.barnatbradstreetfarm.com) is Boston's newest farm-to-table wedding and event venue, located on the second-oldest farm in America. The seven-acre, North Shore property features a fully restored 18th-century barn, sprawling grounds with room for event tents, ample parking and an enormous patio overlooking conservation land, farm animals and seasonal crops. Learn more at www.barnatbradstreetfarm.com, or find us on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
