News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
America's #1 Hair Extension Distributor Epik Manes Launches of The Izabel Collection
There's a wide range of different levels of quality in hair extensions. Leading the way in offering the best of the best is Epik Manes. The company recently launched their new Izabel Collection to a large amount of enthusiasm.
"We are always looking to exceed even the highest of expectations,"
The Izabel Collection is the boldest black colored hair with cool undertones, for extra effect. Delivering a very-much head turning, dramatic impact they can completely transform a person's look in a glamorous way for the better, making a huge impression when it counts the most, or just casually.
According to the company, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Epik Manes focus on selling the best in bulk hair extensions at a discounted rate allowing the businesses that work with them not just satisfy their customers, but also to have a remarkable Return on Investment (ROI), in a true win-win situation. A wide range of different hair extension options is available along with first-class wig choices, as well.
All hair extensions, which are available for both women and men, are made of human hair, which is only sourced from the top sources available on the market today.
Feedback for Epik Manes and their various lines of hair extensions have been completely positive across the board.
Jennifer S., from New York City, New York, recently said in a five-star review, "I have tried many different hair extension companies to stock my shop and none have come close to Epik Manes in terms of service, price or always delivering high-quality products I can count on. This has helped me build a great reputation and it is wonderful to know I have a source backing me up all the way. Full recommended."
For more information and to be among the first to stock The Izabel Collection be sure to visit http://epikmanes.com.
Contact
AARON ELZY
***@epikmanes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse