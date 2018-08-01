News By Tag
Myriad Supply Named to CRN's 2018 Fast Growth 150 List
"It's our fourth consecutive year and we couldn't be more excited about our inclusion on the prestigious CRN Fast Growth 150 list," said Andrew Fisher, Myriad Supply's Founder and CEO. "Our ranking is a testament of Myriad's dedication to our clients' ongoing security needs, our domain expertise, and our flexibility to support the emerging trends in the market."
The Fast Growth 150 is CRN's annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2018 list is based on an increase of gross revenue between 2015 and 2017. The companies recognized this year represent a remarkable combined total revenue of more than $50 billion.
"CRN's 2018 Fast Growth 150 list features companies that are growing in an ever-changing, challenging market," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "As traditional solution providers are moving towards a services-focused business model, this extraordinary group have been able to successfully adapt; outperforming competitors and proving themselves as channel leaders. We are pleased to recognize these organizations and look forward to their continued success."
Since 2009, only 13 companies have achieved four consecutive years on the Fast Growth 150 list, marking Myriad the 14th company to achieve this milestone. Myriad Supply placed #113 on the 2018 ranking with a two-year growth rate of 38.79%. Myriad attributes this sustained growth to a loyal client base that has seen tangible, powerful business results from partnering with Myriad. As clients' needs evolve in a rapidly-changing tech landscape, Myriad has tailored its offerings within the areas of SDN, mobility, security, and cloud.
The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August print issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/
About Myriad Supply
Myriad Supply is a cybersecurity consultancy and global provider of hardware and software solutions from top manufacturers. With a security-first approach, Myriad guides enterprises to define, design, and implement business-critical technology improvements within the areas of security, SDN, mobility, and cloud. To learn more, visit www.MyriadSupply.com
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Contact
Kirsten Gonzalez
Myriad Supply
***@myriadsupply.com
