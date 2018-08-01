Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Focal Management Consulting as a New Gold Member

Charles Woods

cwoods@focalmanagement.com

561-602-2392

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Focal Management Consulting as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Focal Management Consulting will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Because we are the CEO of our own lives, we believe everyone is a business owner no matter who pays our salary, a client or an employer. Focal Management Consulting was created to help small business owners and middle income families enjoy what they do and become successful, so that they can have more time freedom and money to enjoy life.About Charles WoodsCharles Woods is a business consultant and financial coach helping people grow their business and improve their personal finances. He is a certified business coach, passionate about business processes and financial management. Prior to starting his consultancy business, he worked with a business coaching firm and has served as general manager for manufacturing and distribution companies. In moments of chaos or crisis, people come to him for advice. Analytical, calm and purposeful, Chuck likes to take a quiet approach to problems and keeps his cool even in the toughest of situations. When everyone else is getting agitated, he is coming up with a workable solution. He is married to Renee and has two children, Kaitlyn and Tyler.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.