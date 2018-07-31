News By Tag
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of July 2018
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
In the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rose Tico: Resistance Fighter, Rose Tico invents life-saving solutions that protect her colleagues, and she eventually finds herself on the frontline of the war serving General Organa and the Resistance. This captivating book is told in a journalistic style from the writings of Rose herself and features all new artwork and full page foldouts of ship schematics and more. Gear up and join Rose on her journey to becoming a determined member of the Resistance.
Kindred Bravely's Simply Sublime, ultra-soft breastfeeding bra provides the seamless silhouette and comfortable support that pregnant and nursing women want. With adjustable straps, clip-down cups, and stretchy fabric, this maternity bra offers easy one-handed breastfeeding access. The removable triangle padding helps maintain its smooth shape and provides just the right amount of extra modesty. Whether you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or looking for an everyday bra, you'll love the comfort and style of this nursing sleep bra and pull it from your drawer time and time again.
To see the full list of February 2018 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
