Shop Gotham Introduces First Self-Guided Food Tour For Visitor To NYC
New York City International Food Sampling Itinerary for Independent Travelers
The itinerary guides guests through the 4 adjacent neighborhoods of Little Italy, Chinatown, NoLita and SoHo for 8 Food tastings and an optional cocktail spot. The objective is small tastes at a variety of worthwhile places, all the while seeing and learning a bit about these neighborhoods. The Itinerary provides addresses, clear walking directions, suggested items to sample, prices, a photo of each restaurant for easy navigation and a few landmarks to see while walking. A map is included as well. The Fee is $66 and is suggested for any size group. If done in its entirety, the itinerary can be accomplished in 3-4 hours depending on the pace of the group.
Additional food tasting itineraries for other neighborhoods will be available soon. For details:http://www.shopgotham.com
