Shop Gotham Introduces First Self-Guided Food Tour For Visitor To NYC

New York City International Food Sampling Itinerary for Independent Travelers

-- Shop Gotham's NYC International Food Sampling Itinerary is the only Self-Guided Food tasting program offered in NYC. With the intense demand in recent years from visitors for food tasting and food truck tours, Shop Gotham - a 14 year old specialty tour operator in NYC offering various programs including Guided and Self Directed Shopping Tours throughout the city - knew the time was right to offer this to independent minded travelers.The itinerary guides guests through the 4 adjacent neighborhoods of Little Italy, Chinatown, NoLita and SoHo for 8 Food tastings and an optional cocktail spot. The objective is small tastes at a variety of worthwhile places, all the while seeing and learning a bit about these neighborhoods. The Itinerary provides addresses, clear walking directions, suggested items to sample, prices, a photo of each restaurant for easy navigation and a few landmarks to see while walking. A map is included as well. The Fee is $66 and is suggested for any size group. If done in its entirety, the itinerary can be accomplished in 3-4 hours depending on the pace of the group.Additional food tasting itineraries for other neighborhoods will be available soon. For details: http://www.shopgotham.com