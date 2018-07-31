 
News By Tag
* Nycthingstodo
* Nycfoodtours
* Nyctours
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
July 2018
31

Shop Gotham Introduces First Self-Guided Food Tour For Visitor To NYC

New York City International Food Sampling Itinerary for Independent Travelers
 
 
Sample Photo of 1 Stop on Food Itinerary
Sample Photo of 1 Stop on Food Itinerary
NEW YORK - Aug. 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Shop Gotham's NYC International Food Sampling Itinerary is the only Self-Guided Food tasting program offered in NYC.  With the intense demand in recent years from visitors for food tasting and food truck tours, Shop Gotham -  a 14 year old specialty tour operator in NYC offering various programs including Guided and Self Directed Shopping Tours throughout the city -  knew the time was right to offer this to independent minded travelers.

The itinerary guides guests through the 4 adjacent neighborhoods of Little Italy, Chinatown, NoLita and SoHo for 8 Food tastings and an optional cocktail spot. The objective is small tastes at a variety of worthwhile places, all the while seeing and learning a bit about these neighborhoods. The Itinerary provides addresses, clear walking directions, suggested items to sample, prices, a photo of each restaurant for easy navigation and a few landmarks to see while walking. A map is included as well. The Fee is $66 and is suggested for any size group. If done in its entirety, the itinerary can be accomplished in 3-4 hours depending on the pace of the group.

Additional food tasting itineraries for other neighborhoods will be available soon. For details:http://www.shopgotham.com

Contact
Marla J. Hander
***@shopgotham.com
End
Source:Shop Gotham Inc
Email:***@shopgotham.com Email Verified
Tags:Nycthingstodo, Nycfoodtours, Nyctours
Industry:Travel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shop Gotham NYC shopping tours News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Aug 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share