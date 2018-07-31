 
Fantasy Football Nerd Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Pioneering Advanced Fantasy Tools

Fantasy Football Nerd recently celebrated its 10th anniversary by announcing new features for the 2018 NFL season.
 
 
OSHKOSH, Wis. - Aug. 5, 2018 - PRLog -- FantasyFootballNerd.com started in 2008 and was the first company to aggregate the rankings and projections of fantasy experts from around the web. The company remains the only one in the industry using a proprietary algorithm that weights those rankings and projections based upon the accuracy of each source. It has been called the "Best Kept Secret in Fantasy Football" by the New York Times and the "Cliff's Notes of the Industry" by the Washington Post. More than one million players used Fantasy Football Nerd last year to help them win their leagues.

"The reason why we're still here after 10 years providing some of the most accurate rankings and projections in the industry is actually quite simple. We have focused our efforts on being the most accurate and innovative source of fantasy advice. Our patented NerdRank algorithm is at the heart of everything we do, which means that if our users are winning their leagues because we're providing them with the best data, then we're doing our jobs. More than one million people will use our tools this year because we focus heavily on the user experience and deliver the kind of advanced data solutions that they can't find anywhere else," said Joe Dyken, founder and CEO of TayTech LLC, the parent company of FantasyFootballNerd.com. "For every Thomas Edison or Steve Jobs, there are a thousand talented innovators who struggle to keep pace in an industry that is constantly changing. We're looking around corners and working on initiatives that will position us well for many years to come."

Some of the new features this year include a dedicated NFL Pick'em application where users can play for prizes by picking the winner of each NFL game throughout the 17-week season. Users can benefit by also seeing the aggregated picks of such NFL experts as Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports, Steve Mariucci of NFL GameDay Morning, and Mina Kimes of ESPN. The site also offers a free contest sponsored by the Emmy-nominated HBO series Ballers. The top scoring players on the season will be eligible to win Ballers-themed prizes including an 8x10 Signed Photo from John David Washington who plays the character Ricky Jerret, a copy of the 39-page Ballers "Pilot" TV script, and a copy of Seasons 1 - 3.

In addition to NFL Pick'em, Fantasy Football Nerd has enhanced its offering this season with a new Best Ball rankings list designed specifically around the Draft.com platform. The timing couldn't be better as Draft has announced the biggest Best Ball contest in history with a total of $1 million in payouts.

Other enhancements for this season include a new Strength of Schedule tool, player injury risk assessment, enhanced Amazon Alexa fantasy football advice, and support for private leagues on ESPN, Yahoo, and CBS Sports. The entire FantasyFootballNerd.com site has undergone a complete redesign making it 38% faster than last season.

The company recently held a giveaway to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

To learn more about Fantasy Football Nerd, please visit https://www.fantasyfootballnerd.com.

Click to Share