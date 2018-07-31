News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Repurpose.io Joins the Latin Podcast Awards in Recognizing Podcast Content Creators
Repurpose.io, a leader software as a service (SaaS) provider has joined the Audio Dice Network, Podbean, and Bitextuales honoring and recognizing LatinoX / Hispanic podcasts from around the world. Repurpose.io's commitment to the LatinX world shows.
"Publishing your podcasts to major social media platforms like YouTube® and Facebook® allows new audiences to easily discover and consume your content. That's why repurposing your content is a critical step in getting maximum exposure so you can grow your audience faster." Hani, Repurpose.io
Repurpose.io has joined the family of LPA sponsors committed to the growth of podcasting worldwide- in this instance the LatinX / Hispanic bilingual podcasters. The LPAs are proud to announce that Repurpose.io is a corporate sponsor recognizing the future LPA winners from at least ten countries: the United States, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland.
"Basically, repurpose.io If you're looking for a way to syndicate audio content to video and post that video automatically to YouTube and even to Facebook, then also create backup copies if you're interested into Dropbox and Google Drive, it just doesn't get easier than this...That's just amazing. How easy is that? It takes no additional effort." Sam Frost.
[Editor's Note: Frost is a digital marketing consultant based in Christchurch, New Zealand and the quote is from his most recent review of repurpose.io, for the full audio of this review visit: soundcloud.com/
The nominees are competing in over ten categories for ten country awards, one international award, and the coveted Podcast of the Year Award (LPA 2018). In total Repurpose.io, along with Podbean, Audio Dice, and Bitextuales.com are honoring the best content creators from around the world.
How will this be decided?
A panel of international judges will select the winners. Podcasts will be selected as finalists by their respective LPA countries and categories. The panel of judges is tasked with naming the finalists and the eventual winner of the coveted Podcast of the Year Award.
Winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the international award and the Podcast of the Year Award will receive a "microphone statuette" (trophy) in recognition of their excellence which they can show to the world and most importantly their listeners.
Soon there will be an announcement with the date for the ceremony of winners, which will take place during the Hispanic Heritage Month in the USA. For detailed information about the nominees, you can go to the Latin Podcast Awards Website at latinpodcastawards.com
Interested in becoming a corporate sponsor of the Latin Podcast Awards? See the Sponsorship Opportunities tab at latinpodcastwards.com
About Repurpose.io:
Repurpose.io is an online platform designed to help you make a bigger impact with your content and grow your audience faster. Repurpose.io automatically publishes your podcasts and Facebook Lives® to major social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud®, and even your WordPress® blog (requires additional plugins which can be found at SimplePressPlugins.com)
About Podbean:
As an industry leader for more than ten years, Podbean has been providing innovative podcasting services. This platform offers an easy-to-use interface that integrates publishing tools, administration, distribution, monetization and user friendly analysis. Currently, the podbean community is composed of a base of more than 140,000 podcasters. Podbean apps for Android and iOS have reached more than 1 million downloads, and have more than 300,000 active monthly users. For more information, visit: podbean.com .
About Audio Dice Network:
Audio Dice is a digital audio network serving an Ibero-American audience of listeners in Spanish and English. Audio Dice Network is based in the United States, but it is for the world. Audio Dice Network is a division of the Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving Latin America through a collection of independent podcasts from around the world. Audio Dice offers digital audio content that addresses the shared values of the audience and the passion for all genres of podcasting. Please do not hesitate to contact Audiodice.net.
About Bitextuales.com
The mission of Bitextuales is to respond to the public relations needs of individuals and companies by providing translation, transcription, content editing and corporate communication services. Bitextuales will help you gain a trustworthy reputation in any media. If you or your company is expanding internationally, we can help you communicate with your audience in a better way and increase brand reach. Contact Diego Murcia: Bitextuales.com
Contact
Felix A. Montelara
***@latinpodcastawards.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse