A new lifestyle brand for weirdos makes its splash in the port city of San Pedro!

-- A new art gallery and lifestyle boutique for weirdos has just pulled into the port city of San Pedro, Ca."Embrace the Weird" has opened up a new boutique and art gallery across from the marina at Warehouse 10 inside Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in beautiful San Pedro, California. The gallery features original pop-surrealist artworks from the mind of EMMY award winning eccentric artist B. A. "Weirdo", as well as, a full line of original wearable art pieces, unusual t-shirts, mobile phone cases, a variety of bags, neckties, bandannas, limited edition prints, skateboard decks and much much more.The original apparel designs feature music legends, literary icons, monsters, weirdos, political, nautical & sea life themes. New designs & products are consistently being added on a regular basis. The boutique also presents a video screen featuring time-lapse art in process videos, clips from past fashion shows, and other creative content produced by B. A. "Weirdo".While Embrace the Weird has been open for a few months, they are finally ready to invite the world to their belated grand opening celebration from 11am - 8pm on August 25th! The brewery next door is featuring a great Americana themed free music festival and huge array of amazing food trucks! Come get some beer, eat some amazing food and check out some inspired art!We are located at: 112 E. 22nd St. Unit A206 San Pedro, CA. 90731 just inside the front doors of Crafted!Please visit https://embracetheweird.design for more information!