A new lifestyle brand for weirdos makes its splash in the port city of San Pedro!

Embrace the Weird is a new lifestyle boutique and art gallery, featuring original artworks and designs by eccentric Southern California based artist B. A. "Weirdo".
 
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - Aug. 5, 2018 - PRLog -- A new art gallery and lifestyle boutique for weirdos has just pulled into the port city of San Pedro, Ca.

"Embrace the Weird" has opened up a new boutique and art gallery across from the marina at Warehouse 10 inside Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in beautiful San Pedro, California. The gallery features original pop-surrealist artworks from the mind of EMMY award winning eccentric artist B. A. "Weirdo", as well as, a full line of original wearable art pieces, unusual t-shirts, mobile phone cases, a variety of bags, neckties, bandannas, limited edition prints, skateboard decks and much much more.

The original apparel designs feature music legends, literary icons, monsters, weirdos, political, nautical & sea life themes. New designs & products are consistently being added on a regular basis. The boutique also presents a video screen featuring time-lapse art in process videos, clips from past fashion shows, and other creative content produced by B. A. "Weirdo".

While Embrace the Weird has been open for a few months, they are finally ready to invite the world to their belated grand opening celebration from 11am - 8pm on August 25th! The brewery next door is featuring a great Americana themed free music festival and huge array of amazing food trucks! Come get some beer, eat some amazing food and check out some inspired art!

We are located at: 112 E. 22nd St. Unit A206 San Pedro, CA. 90731 just inside the front doors of Crafted!

Please visit https://embracetheweird.design for more information!

