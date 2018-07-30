News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
QA Mentor Announced to Offer the Best Automation Testing Services as Independent Service
QA Mentor announced to offer the best automation testing services to its clients. The automated testing services are available as individual software testing services.
According to the shared details, the company offers different types of individual automation testing services to further benefit its clients. Below is the list of different types of independent automation testing services offered by this best software testing company:
· Complete Automation Testing
· Automation Tool Expert Services
· Automation Framework Design Services
· Consultancy to select the best automation tool
· Identification of the best candidate for automated testing
· And more
The clients of the QA Mentor can take benefit of all or any one of the offered automation testing services based on their requirements and budget.
"We have been working with a client centric approach since inception of our company. A majority of clients would like to use our complete automation testing services as we are the best QA company and have expertise as well as all required tools to perform efficacious automated testing of the software. However, there are some clients might have a unique requirement or need only one part of this service, then we offer them an independent automation testing service as per their preference."
According to the shared details, the company has a fully equipped software testing lab that has different types of automation tools, including, free and paid. The QA experts of the company have expertise in defining the best test cases and scripts that can provide maximum test coverage within minimum test cases. The QA experts of this top QA company have hands on skills to provide in-budget automation testing to the clients of the company.
This top QA Company follows a professional approach to perform the automation testing to assure the clients get value over the money. Below is a quick outline of a step-wise approach followed by the automated testing experts of the company:
· Collect the functional requirements
· Review and analyze the functional requirements
· Create a professional report of best automation tools
· Discussion with client about the selected automation tools
· Custom test case creation
· Script and automation framework building
· Log defects and pass it to the client
· Coordinate with the development team to resolve identified bugs
· Maintain automation testing script
· Maintain and provide professional reports
Automation testing needs expert knowledge of tools and coding that the QA experts of the company have. The company is the best provider of the automation testing services. To explore more details about the offered automated testing services, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/
Contact
QA Mentor Inc
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse