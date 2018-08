QA Mentor Announced to Offer the Best Automation Testing Services as Independent Service

QA Mentor announced to offer the best automation testing services to its clients. The automated testing services are available as individual software testing services.

-- QA Mentor is athat offers a wide range of Quality Assurance and Software Testing Services. Recently, the company has announced to offer the best automation testing service as an independent software testing service. This service will be available to those clients that are looking for the best QA company that can provide automated testing as an independent software testing service. It means this service is available to interested clients without any need to opt for complete quality assurance services or software testing services.According to the shared details, the company offers different types of individual automation testing services to further benefit its clients. Below is the list of different types of independent automation testing services offered by this best software testing company:· Complete Automation Testing· Automation Tool Expert Services· Automation Framework Design Services· Consultancy to select the best automation tool· Identification of the best candidate for automated testing· And moreThe clients of the QA Mentor can take benefit of all or any one of the offered automation testing services based on their requirements and budget."We have been working with a client centric approach since inception of our company. A majority of clients would like to use our complete automation testing services as we are the best QA company and have expertise as well as all required tools to perform efficacious automated testing of the software. However, there are some clients might have a unique requirement or need only one part of this service, then we offer them an independent automation testing service as per their preference.", shared Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of QA Mentor.According to the shared details, the company has a fully equipped software testing lab that has different types of automation tools, including, free and paid. The QA experts of the company have expertise in defining the best test cases and scripts that can provide maximum test coverage within minimum test cases. The QA experts of this top QA company have hands on skills to provide in-budget automation testing to the clients of the company.This top QA Company follows a professional approach to perform the automation testing to assure the clients get value over the money. Below is a quick outline of a step-wise approach followed by the automated testing experts of the company:· Collect the functional requirements· Review and analyze the functional requirements· Create a professional report of best automation tools· Discussion with client about the selected automation tools· Custom test case creation· Script and automation framework building· Log defects and pass it to the client· Coordinate with the development team to resolve identified bugs· Maintain automation testing script· Maintain and provide professional reportsAutomation testing needs expert knowledge of tools and coding that the QA experts of the company have. The company is the best provider of the automation testing services. To explore more details about the offered automated testing services, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/ testing-coverage/ functional-testing/ automation-testing/