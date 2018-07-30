News By Tag
LearningRx Milwaukee-Brookfield takes home top awards from national convention
Brain training firm awarded customer service and community impact honors
The Community Impact Award is determined by a center's number of clients in a year.
The Customer Service Award is given to centers that have shown a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.
To determine customer satisfaction, LearningRx uses a 10-point scale and asks clients (or their parents) the likelihood they would recommend LearningRx to a friend. The 10-point measurement of customer loyalty also works as a system to increase customer satisfaction. LearningRx has used the accountability program to create system-wide profitable growth.
Kevin Pasqua, owner and director of LearningRx Milwaukee-Brookfield, said, "We are honored by the recognition from our clients and LearningRx. Our focus is on the success of the families we work with and ensuring that skills like reading and attention are significantly better as a result of brain training."
LearningRx Chief Research & Development Officer, Tanya Mitchell, said, "Our Milwaukee-Brookfield team has helped countless clients excel by training their brains to be faster and more efficient learners. Their personal brain trainers have produced not only life changing results, but also incredibly satisfied customers. The Customer Service Award honors them for their impeccable customer service and commitment to customer satisfaction."
LearningRx is the largest one-on-one brain training organization in the world. With 80 centers in the U.S. and locations in 39 countries around the globe, LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. Their on-site programs partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task – a key advantage over online-only brain exercises. Their pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for 35 years and have been verified as beneficial in peer-reviewed research papers and journals.
LearningRx Milwaukee-Brookfield is located at 20720 Watertown Road, Waukesha, Wis. 53186. For more information, call 262-395-2250 or email k.pasqua@learningrx.net. Visit the company website at www.learningrx.com/
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
