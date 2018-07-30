New Pain Treatments Available from Ace Pain Management

Contact

ACE Pain Management

***@acepain.com ACE Pain Management

End

-- Ace Pain Management is introducing rejuvenating pain treatments such as Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy.Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy is a cutting edge technology which avoids surgery and heals the body through its own cells.The way these two treatments work is as follows: PRP is composed of blood cells to promote blood clotting so that a person doesn't bleed overtly when cut. PRP also consists of proteins that help wounds to heal. The plasma is injected into the area of inflammation or tissue damage to accelerate the healing process.Similarly, Stem Cell Therapy works by using the patient's own stem cells to treat chronic pain. Stem cells are obtained from the body, then concentrated, and then injected into the area to treat pain, heal the wound, and much more!About:Ace Pain Management started in 2001, and since then offers numerous services and tests for those in and around the Houston area. Those seeking additional information can visit AcePain.com.ACE Pain Management1235 Lake Pointe Parkway, Suite 103Sugar Land, Tx 77478www.acepain.comPhone: 832-532-0050Fax: 832-500-4415