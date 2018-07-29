 
Penn Fishing Donates to Kids Fishing Foundation

Penn fishing tackle has made a generous donation to the Kids Fishing Foundation. Thanks Penn fishing for your donation, kids fishing foundation
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Aug. 4, 2018 - PRLog -- The kids fishing foundation would like to thank Penn fishing for donating tackle to our organization. Penn fishing has been very generous and taken the time to donate fishing equipment to the Kids Fishing Foundation.

It is very apparent through Penn fishing's generosity that they care about the sport of fishing and its heritage.

It is also very apparent that Penn fishing cares about youth fisherman and giving kids who may not get the opportunity, a chance to go fishing and enjoy the great outdoors.

With Penn's generosity, it allows the Kids Fishing Foundation to be able to have equipment on hand for fishing events. It also allows the Kids Fishing Foundation to be able to give away fishing tackle and equipment to kids who may not be able to afford their own.

During many of our events, the Kids Fishing Foundation gives fishing tackle and equipment away. We do this so kids will be able to have the opportunity and equipment to fish when they want too. We also do this to promote the sport of fishing and to preserve its heritage.

The Kids Fishing Foundation relies on donations to achieve our goals. The generosity of donors like Penn fishing allows the Kids Fishing Foundation to achieve our goals.

Once again we would like to thank Penn Fishing for its donation to the Kids Fishing Foundation.

If you would like to learn more about the Kids Fishing Foundation or would like to donate to the Kids Fishing Foundation, Please follow the link below

http://www.kidsfishingfoundation.com/

Thanks Kids Fishing Foundation
Source:
Email:***@takf.net Email Verified
Tags:Kids, Fishing, Events
Industry:Non-profit
Location:St. Paul - Minnesota - United States
