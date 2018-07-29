News By Tag
Items signed by Einstein, Lincoln, Marilyn, others at University Archives' online auction, Aug. 22nd
Important, historical items signed by Albert Einstein, Abraham Lincoln and Marilyn Monroe are just part of the selection of autographed documents, books, manuscripts and relics set to come up for bid in University Archives' Aug. 22 online auction.
Other names in the auction include such diverse luminaries as Napoleon Bonaparte, Catherine the Great, Ty Cobb, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Woody Guthrie, Ernest Hemingway, Bruce Lee, J. D. Salinger, Joseph Stalin and Orville Wright. The full catalog with all lots can be viewed online now, at www.University Archives.com. Internet bidding will be provided by Invaluable.com.
"The historical market is showing great signs of strength, in many cases outpacing our strong economy," said John Reznikoff, the president of University Archives. "It's not often that we see such select items in the current seller's market. We are particularly proud of the size and breadth of this sale but mostly the quality. Also worthy of noting is that the majority of items in this sale are offered for the first time or the first time in decades. Many of the items that have appeared before are offered at levels below their original sales price, offering some terrific opportunities."
There are several Einstein lots in the sale, including a single page typed, signed scientific letter (in English) on Kepler and Quantum Law, the precursors to his special and general theory of relativity, dated Nov. 3, 1942 (est. $10,000-$12,000);
Lincoln also makes multiple appearances in the auction. Lots include a one-page letter written and signed by Lincoln in 1863, a few months after issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, with association to freed slaves who fought with Gen. Ulysses S. Grant (est. $50,000-$60,000);
Marilyn Monroe remains an enduring source of fascination to collectors. Several items signed by the screen goddess will come up for bid, to include the finest known photo signed by Monroe when she officially transformed from Norma Jean Baker to Marilyn Monroe. Taken circa 1947 and showing the starlet in a swimsuit pose, the 8 inch by 10 inch black and white photo is signed and inscribed with, "My very best wishes, Marilyn Monroe". It should bring $20,000-$24,000.
From the same era, J. D. Salinger is another figure with lasting appeal for collectors. The famously reclusive author of The Catcher in the Rye is represented in the sale by a single-page letter, written and signed ("Love, Jerry") entirely in Salinger's hand, and addressed to Joyce Miller, a longtime friend, confidante and possible lover (no one is really sure). The letter, from May 1950, is jubilant, playful and suggestive. The envelope is included (est. $9,000-$10,000)
The five lots dedicated to George Washington include an autograph manuscript, dated June 20, 1771, unsigned but penned by Washington on a single page as a survey and plot drawing that mark off reportedly violent Indian lands in the Ohio Valley (est. $20,000-$25,000);
A one-page letter written in French by Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821), signed by him, should command $2,000-$2,400. The letter, dated May 22, 1807 and written from what is now Poland, is regarding the surrender of Gdansk and the capture of the H.M.S. Dauntless. Also, a document from summer 1786 in which the Russian Empress Catherine II (Catherine the Great) promotes a Dutch engineer to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, has a pre-auction estimate of $3,000-$3,500.
A single-page letter written circa 1922 and signed by the author F. Scott Fitzgerald, to journalist Marguerite Marshall, in response to her interview of him following the publication of his novel, The Beautiful and the Damned, should garner $5,000-$6,000. Also, a two-page typed letter, signed by literary giant Ernest Hemingway, to the writer Peter Viertel, dated Aug. 8, 1948, where he discourses on writing, fishing, hunting, marriage and religion, is estimated at $4,000-$4,500.
A rare reproduction photo print signed by former Russian leader Joseph Stalin, one of only three known and accompanied by great association and provenance, should hit $15,000-$20,000. The photo, boldly signed by Stalin in Cyrillic ("J Stalin"), is from 1930 and shows two other men. Also, a single-page letter handwritten and signed by Clarence Anglin, an escapee from Alcatraz prison, to his mother, dated Feb. 19, 1950, with provenance, has an estimate of $2,500-$3,000.
University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.
For more information about University Archives and the Wednesday, June 20th online auction, please visit www.universityarchives.com.
