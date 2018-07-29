News By Tag
Local PODS® Moving and Storage Offers Cleaning Tips in Celebration of National Garage Sale Day
Moving and Storage Company offers tips for selling success at a garage sale
This year, National Garage Sale Day is Saturday, Aug. 11. PODS Moving & Storage servicing the Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties is offering home owners and apartment occupant's helpful tips to start the decluttering process and organize their garages.
§ Do yourself a favor and get organized. Divide the garage into zones: Storage Zone, Charity Zone, Garage Sale Zone and Trash Zone. Relocate zoned items to a PODScontainer while de-cluttering and focus on the items to sell on National Garage Sale Day.
· If you don't use it, sell it. People often hold onto items that they do not need. Organize your belongings by sentimental value and prune the items you are unsure of. It's possible that the unsure items will sell for top dollar at the garage sale. PODS offers secure, climate controlled warehouses to store those sentimental items you are not ready to part with.
§ Drive a hard bargain. Everything for sale is negotiable. Remember that if someone wants your items, another person may want them too. Drive a hard bargain and get the most for your pre-loved treasures.
§ Anything that doesn't sell can be donated to charity. After the sale is over, make a trip to your nearest Goodwill, Salvation Army, thrift store or donation bin and donate the items that did not sell. You never know who may be able to use the unwanted items you have leftover.
§ Keep it tidy. Set some ground rules now that the garage is clean. These rules include keeping the parking area free from clutter. Sporting equipment and tools should be stored off the floor and in cabinets to keep the garage free from chaos.
"National Garage Sale Day is a great way to clear the clutter from your garage and sell their unwanted items," says Steve Yapp, owner of local PODS Moving and Storage. "A PODS container is a great way to help you by storing the items you want to keep and organize the items you want to sell."
For more information about renting a PODS container, visit: www.mylocalpods.com. (http://www.mylocalpods.com/
About PODS Tri-Counties
Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
Dedicated to the local community, Yapp's franchises have donated hundreds of PODS containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.
A partial list of recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs, FOOD Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities. PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 185,000 PODS containers in service.
For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com.
