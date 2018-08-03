 
Watchva Releases Free Live Streaming Platform for YouTubers to Create and Host Paid Events

 
 
YouTuber Streaming Live on Watchva
YouTuber Streaming Live on Watchva
 
DALLAS - Aug. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Watchva has released a free live streaming platform that allows creators to host paid events for viewers to come and interact with their favorite creators, such as YouTubers, Vloggers, and others alike. How is this different form YouTube? YouTube pays creators through monetization (paid advertisements shown throughout creators uploaded videos). Watchva, on the other hand, allows creators to host paid events and receive more than 100 times what they would make on YouTube. Here is the latest about how it works.

When posting on Watchva, you can schedule your events according to what works best for you as the creator. Creators have full control over the content that they create, and when they feel its right to share it with their audience. YouTubers and creators alike get paid per viewer according to their event pricing, live stream length, and number of viewers that attend their event. Hosting live streams on Watchva and bringing your audience to your event is ideal in this network. For example. YouTubers usually have a big fan base, making this easy for YouTubers to do. Viewers love exclusive content that can't be found anywhere else. YouTube also has a strict policy about what type of content can be shared through their network, so hosting it here would be beneficial to not only the creator, but viewers that want to explore better content.

When hosting a live 60-minute stream on Watchva for $1, and having as little as 3000 live viewers, after expenses, creators are expected to make no less then $1,350 for that event.This is not including the revenue gained from viewers that couldn't make the event but want to watch the rerun of the event. Reruns work event better for content creators and viewers as viewers tend to miss the initial launch of a post or a live streamed event. The fees would include Watchva's 25% event fee and broadcasting fee of $0.005 per viewer per minute. After the live stream has ended, the reruns are considered a "recorded" event so the broadcasting fee would drop off and creators would only have to pay the 25% Watchva fee.

How does reruns work? After the live stream event is over, your event is posted on your profile for viewers to watch. If a creator gets an additional 3000 viewers on their recorded event, and since the broadcasting fee has dropped off, the creator would make no less than an additional $2,250 for that event.Amazing, right? There isn't a cap or limit to how many viewers a creator can have per stream, how many reruns, or payout amount, so the possibilities are endless.

Creators sometimes just want to post exclusive content about their lives that platforms such as YouTube or Instagram don't allow. Watchva allows all content at the discretion of the creator and their viewers. "Its your platform, do as you please (of course within the bounds of the law)." This is a platform that you can have fun with! You can learn more about how Watchva can work for you at www.watchva.com.

James McClain
***@watchva.com
***@watchva.com
Entertainment, Media, YouTuber
Entertainment
Dallas - Texas - United States
Companies
Aug 03, 2018
