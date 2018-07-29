 
Transaction Announcement - Trucking & Logistics

Business Broker, Nathan Willis, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes a Transaction in the Trucking & Logistics Industry
 
 
DENVER - Aug. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain (http://www.tworlddenver.com), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a trucking & logistics company was acquired due to the support of Nathan Willis.

"The owner of this business was ready to retire and was looking for a buyer to continue on with the legacy he had created," says Nathan Willis, a Business Broker with Transworld. "I knew this business would make a great acquisition for an owner ready to take on additional business and expand operations further within Colorado."

This trucking and logistics company serves a niche customer base in Colorado. There is an opportunity for immediate growth for the new owner by taking additional loads from current customers.

About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain

Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. For more information please visit www.tworlddenver.com!

