Guzi-West Offers Donations to Help Carr Fire Families
Guzi-West Inspection and Consulting is donating 20% of revenue in August to families who are victims of the Carr fire.
Families are still evacuating their homes throughout the county due to the continuous spread of the fire. Firefighters are doing their best to fight the fire to keep it from spreading further with the current conditions. Guzi-West feels that donations will help families with their losses and struggle during this tragic event.
About Guzi-West: Guzi-West Inspection and Consulting is a firm specializing in conducting asbestos, lead-based paint, mold, methamphetamine, and sewage inspection and consulting services. Our team also frequently prepares abatement specifications, oversees the subsequent abatement work, and performs clearance testing to verify the work has been adequately completed. The Guzi-West team has 30+ years of experience in hazardous material consulting. We pride ourselves on offering affordable services and simple solutions to complex problems. https://guziwest.com/
Clay Guzi
19749 Sweetwater Trail, Redding CA 96003
***@guziwest.com
