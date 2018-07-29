 
Transaction Announcement - Nail Salon Industry

Business Broker, Chris Warfel, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes a Transaction in the Nail Salon Industry
 
 
Transworld Business Advisors Supports the Trade of a Nail Salon
DENVER - Aug. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain (http://www.tworlddenver.com), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a nail salon was acquired due to the support of Chris Warfel.

"As the previous owner of multiple small business, including a nail salon, I was excited to help this seller identify the right buyer to take the helm of their business moving into the future," says Chris Warfel, a Business Broker with Transworld.

This successful nail salon is located off of one of Denver's busiest streets. The spacious salon has two levels encompassing 1,300 square feet and is located among a block of urban retail. The salon itself offers a variety of high-quality manicure and pedicure services. The business prides itself on customer service, sanitation, and cleanliness and has been in business for over 10 years.

About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain

Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. For more information please visit www.tworlddenver.com!

