PPT Introduces PureCapture™SDS, a singular achievement in Solvent Dispensing Systems
Combining quality system components with Smart® technology to deliver a safe lab environment without the need for HVAC venting.
This collaboration has resulted in a technologically advanced product that is positioned to be the SDS industry forerunner, delivering reliability in an energy savings, control and cost reduction package for the safe dispensing of solvents in the laboratory space.
Pure Process Technology is a full-service OEM Manufacturer of Process Equipment in Nashua, NH. We service the requirements of institutional, commercial and industrial markets with high purity water systems, solvent purification systems, and solvent dispensing systems. Our highly skilled engineers and technical experts design, build, install and maintain all systems which are built with quality components and adhere to exacting industry standards.
Gail Bourque
***@ppttech.com
