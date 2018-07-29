Wisconsin Dignitary Protection Unit Chooses Riton Optics MOD-3 RMD To Protect Governor, Diplomats

The Wisconsin State Patrol unit in charge of diplomatic protection has just addedthe Riton MOD-3 RMD to their new Colt Carbines.

-- The Wisconsin State Patrol Dignitary Protection Unit (SPDPU) has chosen Riton Optics as their current optic equipment used to protect Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.About the Wisconsin State Patrol Dignitary Protection UnitThe WSPDPU is responsible for protection of the Wisconsin Governor, the Governor's family and staff, whenever they travel away from the State Capitol or Executive Residence. When directed by the Superintendent's Office, the SPDPU also provides protective services to other elected officials as well. The SPDPU also provides protective services to national and international dignitaries who are visiting Wisconsin on official business. Their responsibilities include the advance reconnaissance of sites and locations to be visited; the safe and secure transportation of the dignitary; the protection of the dignitary at a designated site, and other services as required and needed.About the Riton Mod 3 RMDRiton's Mod 3 RMD (Riton Micro Dot) is their most versatile red dot optic. Whether mounting it on an AR-style platform, an AK-style platform, a shotgun, a pistol or any other weapon system you can think of, you will not be disappointed by the performance of the RMD. This red dot sighting platform uses the Riton 2 MOA ultra-precise red dot, and is manufactured to exacting tolerances using a one piece aircraft grade aluminum tube. The Mod 3 RMD has 1 MOA adjustments for windage and elevation and threaded, capped turrets. One of the big advantages to the Riton Mod 3 RMD is that it comes standard with three interchangeable mounts in order to find the perfect mounting height for the optic- no matter what the platform.As with every Riton optic, each lens is fully multi-coated for increased light transmission.Finally, the RMD is nitrogen purged and sealed to be waterproof, fog proof and shockproof up to 1200G's.As a military and law enforcement Veteran owned company, Riton is proud to offer performance optics that meet the needs of those serving their communities.See The Riton Mod-3 RMD HEREWhen asked about the decision by Wisconsin's SPDPU, Riton Founder, Brady Speth, responded:"Given the mission of the Wisconsin's protectionary detail, a lightweight, durable and reliable red dot is what was required. With it's compact, yet durable structure, the Riton Mod 3 RMD (Riton Micro Dot) fit that need exactly, and we are very proud to be putting these optics in the hands of these servicemen and women."About Riton OpticsBorn in the heart of the Wild West, Riton Optics offers the highest quality optics at the most competitive prices matched with incredible customer service. They are dedicated to the PURSUIT of PRECISION in everything they do. Using only the best materials and most innovative technology, Riton has created an unrivaled line of optics that deliver on performance and value.From offering consumers the best rifle scopes, binoculars, and red dot sights for their outdoor, hunting and shooting adventures to providing an unlimited lifetime warranty on every product they make, Riton always puts customers first.The Riton Warranty:Riton wants to be your trusted optics partner at purchase, on the range and if somethingever goes wrong.So…If, at any time, your Riton product has issues and is not functioning in the manner itshould – NO MATTER WHAT – they will replace it.Not "repair.." REPLACE.Want to learn more about Riton Optics, the "Riton Promise" ?Visit Http://www.ritonoptics.com.