Industry News





August 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
July 2018
313029

Antitrust Attorney K Todd Wallace has been selected to join The American Registry

The American Registry, a professional organization for identifying business excellence, now includes antitrust lawyer Kenneth Todd Wallace.
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - Aug. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- The law firm of Wallace Meyaski, LLC announced today that attorney Kenneth Todd Wallace has been selected to join the The American Registry organization. The American Registry is a trusted professional organization for identifying business excellence. The organization rigorously gathers up peer review ratings, customer reviews, and industry analysis, to identify the best professionals in business.

Mr. Wallace stated, "I am very humbled and honored that an organization such as The American Registry would consider myself or my firm as a trusted professional that is dedicated to excellence within the field." He went on to add "that there are many talented lawyers out there, but I hope my clients are satisfied with both the quality of legal services and the professionalism of the customer service they receive from Wallace Meyaski, LLC."

According to The American Registry, this designation is awarded on an annual basis to attorneys for continuous professional recognition, an accomplishment realized by the Top 1% of American Professionals. All qualifying public recognitions of excellence are certified by the American Registry based, in part, on honors by recognized trade groups, acclaimed recognition by peers or clients, and significant mentions in the press.

Mr. Kenneth Todd Wallace is an attorney and founding partner of the law firm, Wallace Meyaski, LLC. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the legal and business professions with established excellence in trial advocacy, negotiation, strategic and initiative planning, employment law compliance, government relations, mergers and acquisitions, and team building.  Mr. Wallace began his professional career at the law firm of Liskow & Lewis. Thereafter, he founded KTW Resources, LLC (where he provided HR Consulting and Strategic Business Solutions. Since September 2017, he has been an attorney (and Founding Partner) of the law firm Wallace Meyaski, LLC in New Orleans, Louisiana. See the law firm website: http://www.walmey.com/our-attorneys/k-todd-wallace/

Source:Wallace Meyaski Law Firm
Email:***@walmey.com
