Cuvée Coffee Introduces New Latin American-inspired Nitro Horchata Cold Brew

Specialty Coffee Roaster Adds New Canned Flavor to Nitro Cold Brew Line

Cuvée Coffee

Erika Yanez

Cuvée Coffee

--an Austin-based company known for its roasted coffee and nitro-infused cold brew, is launching a new Horchata flavor to its existing line of products. The trailblazing brand continues to innovate the beverage industry with the introduction of its new Latin American-inspired flavor. The Nitro Horchata Cold Brew pays homage to's Austin roots, being at the epicenter of a culture of diverse creativity enveloped in the classic mingling of Tex and Mex.After's Brewchata became a best-selling seasonal flavor at their East 6Café location, Founder Mike McKim knew it was a no-brainer to develop a new flavor their existing Nitro Cold Brew canned line. Drawing inspiration from Brewchata, the new Nitro Horchata Cold Brew is an exquisite blend of their signature Cold Brew Nitro Black Coffee infused with cinnamon, vanilla, almond and sugar, for a sweet and creamy taste. Made with all-natural flavors, each can is non-dairy and is only 80 calories."We wanted to create a flavor that not only stayed true to our roots but is also delicious," said Mike McKim, CEO and Founder of"The Nitro Horchata Cold Brew diversifies our existing product line by offering the familiar Nitro Cold Brew taste with the sweetness of horchata flavors that customers of all tastes will enjoy."'s Nitro Horchata Cold Brew is now available at their East 6Café in Austin and select retailers for an SRP of $3.99. For more information, please visit http://www.cuveecoffee.com and @cuveecoffee.###Since 1998, Cuvée Coffee became known for roasting exceptional, ethically sourced coffee. Then came Cuvée Nitro Cold Brew. Superiorly handcrafted by coffee-obsessed people in Austin, Texas, Cuvée Coffee nitro cold brew has been around longer than cold brew has been on the lips of coffee nerds everywhere. Cuvée Coffee is a perfect cold drink for hot weather, late nights, early mornings, and every time in between. It's subtle, delicious and goes down smoothly – partly because the coffee is that good and partly because nitro adds a creaminess that straight cold brew lacks. Undeniably dedicated to their craft and refuse to compromise on quality, Cuvée Coffee continues to lead the Nitro cold brew category. For more information, please visit http://www.cuveecoffee.com and @cuveecoffee.