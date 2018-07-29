News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Threatcare Represented at BlackHat
Jen Savage, Security Researcher at Threatcare, gives presentation on the future of smart cities.
Title:Outsmarting the Smart City
Speakers
• Daniel Crowley, (Research Baron, IBM X-Force Red)
• Mauro Paredes, (Managing Consultant, IBM X-Force Red)
• Jennifer Savage, (Security Researcher, Threatcare)
Abstract
The term "smart city" evokes imagery of flying cars, shop windows that double as informational touchscreens, and other retro-futuristic fantasies of what the future may hold. Stepping away from the smart city fantasy, the reality is actually much more mundane. Many of these technologies have already quietly been deployed in cities across the world. In this talk, we examine the security of a cross-section of smart city devices currently in use today to reveal how deeply flawed they are and how the implications of these vulnerabilities could have serious consequences.
In addition to discussing newly discovered pre-auth attacks against multiple smart city devices from different categories of smart city technology, this presentation will discuss methods for how to figure out what smart city tech a given city is using, the privacy implications of smart cities, the implications of successful attacks on smart city tech, and what the future of smart city tech may hold.
About Threatcare
Threatcare is the leader in Breach and Attack Simulations. They help progressive technology companies measure the effectiveness of their cybersecurity programs through their software and advisory services. Their real-time insights and actionable recommendations enable companies to secure more faster.
Threatcare founder and CEO, Marcus Carey, started his career in cryptography in the U.S. Navy. He has more than 20 years of experience working in penetration testing, incident response, and digital forensics with federal agencies such as NSA, DC3, DIA, and DARPA.
You can learn more about Threatcare at https://www.threatcare.com
Contact
Zac Elbel
***@threatcare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse