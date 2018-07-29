News By Tag
Grant funding available for Diabetes Self-Management Education programs
DSME is a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to disease management that meets national standards. To extend the reach of the DSME mini-grant funding opportunity, WellFlorida serves as a hub, on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, to distribute funds and coordinate services. The purpose of this funding is to reduce health inequity in areas with limited or no access to quality DSME services.
To learn more about the DSME grant funding, contact WellFlorida's Director of Community Initiatives Lindsey Redding at lredding@welllflorida.org or 352-313-6500 x110.
WellFlorida is the health planning council for North Central Florida and statewide consultants for health causes.
