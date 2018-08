Grant funding available for Diabetes Self-Management Education programs

End

-- WellFlorida Council is announcing a min-grant funding opportunity for Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) programs throughout Florida. Organizations interested in applying should go to www.WellFlorida.org and select the blog post "DSME Mini-Grant Funding Opportunity"to download the application and learn more about the grant's objectives, funding and application process. The application deadline is Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.DSME is a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to disease management that meets national standards. To extend the reach of the DSME mini-grant funding opportunity, WellFlorida serves as a hub, on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, to distribute funds and coordinate services. The purpose of this funding is to reduce health inequity in areas with limited or no access to quality DSME services.To learn more about the DSME grant funding, contact WellFlorida's Director of Community Initiatives Lindsey Redding at lredding@welllflorida.org or 352-313-6500 x110.WellFlorida is the health planning council for North Central Florida and statewide consultants for health causes.