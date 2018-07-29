News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"From Still to Spirited: A Contemporary Equine Portrait by Jody L. Miller"
Van Gogh's Ear Gallery welcomes Equine Fine Art Photographer, Jody L. Miller to their Gallery
Equine fine art photographer, Jody L Miller will be joining Van Gogh's Ear Gallery starting August 15, 2018. Van Gogh's Ear Gallery is located at 156B South Montezuma Street in downtown Prescott, Arizona. Opening reception for Jody L. Miller is August 24 from 5-8pm during the 4th Friday Art Walk.
Jody will be revealing some never before seen horse images at her debut in Van Gogh's Ear Gallery. Jody's equine art captures the spirit and essence of the horse. "Every time I look at Jody's equine images I am mesmerized by the essence of the horse's energy".
Jody keeps her portfolio fresh by visiting ranches for photo shoots in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon and throughout the west. Her images have been published in Natural Horse Magazine, Back in the Saddle Catalog, Trail Blazer Magazine, Horse and Rider, Western Horseman, The Horse Connection, the Ruger Sportswear Catalog, and Today's Horse to name a few. Many of Jody's Equine fine art pieces hang in homes throughout the world.
Jody L. Miller has won many awards including awards from the Prescott Fine Arts Association and the Phippen Museum, where her work appeared in the Emerging Photographic Talent of the West exhibit. Jody supports the community with ongoing donations of services and artwork to Bethany's Gait Ranch, The Highland Center, United Animal Friends, Yavapai Humane Society and numerous horse rescues.
Visit http://www.jodylmiller.com to see more of Ms. Miller's work.
Van Gogh's Ear Gallery remains "home" to over 70+ artists – many of whom are from the Prescott area, itself. Offering some of the most unusual and intriguing artwork in the country, Van Gogh's Ear Gallery is clearly a "must see" for all art lovers visiting the southwest.
Media Contact
Jody L. Miller
jody@millersreflections.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse