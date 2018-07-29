News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AquaBlok Used to Quickly Fix Failed Tile Plug
Because the bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction, the entire project was completed in one morning.
AquaBlok, a composite particle consisting of crushed aggregate, polymer, and bentonite, swells when hydrated and forms a flexible, but cohesive, low-permeable seal. Hydraulic conductivity of 5x10-7 or higher can be achieved without mechanical compaction. AquaBlok was chosen for this project, and several municipalities, including the United States EPA (USEPA), have approved the material, due to its ability to:
- Provide a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction
- Provide reliable, targeted placement directly through the water
- Remain pliable after hydration
In Oak Harbor, AquaBlok was used to stop the flow of water through a constructed earthen dike separating an inundated wetland environment from an adjacent non-inundated wet prairie environment. Five 50lb bags of AquaBlok were used. Because the material self-seals when hydrated, mechanical compaction was not required. Instead, contractors placed the material in the void, by hand, until it was full.
Water flow slowed immediately upon installation and had completely stopped by the following morning. Installation of the tile plug was completed in less than 15 minutes. The entire project, including product delivery, site preparation, product placement, and cleanup, was finished in one morning.
Since completion of the project, the tile plug has remained stable and has been functioning as designed.
AquaBlok, Ltd.
AquaBlok, Ltd. uses a patented coating technology to manufacture composite materials. AquaBlok is used in a range of geotechnical sealing applications, including pond and basin construction and rehabilitation, anti-seep collars and trench dams, cut-off walls, levee and dam construction and repair, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.aquablok.com or call 419-825-1325.
Contact
AquaBlok, Ltd.
Katie Stubleski
***@aquablok.com
14198251325
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse