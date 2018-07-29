News By Tag
Flagler Chamber 14th Annual Creekside Festival Seeking Artists for Juried Art Show
Event organizers are actively seeking fine art for the inaugural art show. Artists will show throughout the weekend and cash prizes up to $2,000 in total will be awarded on Sunday afternoon.
Creekside Music & Arts Festival is the Chamber's longest standing community event which features live bluegrass music on a main stage, a second stage featuring local musicians, a variety of arts and craft vendors, a free kids zone, food trucks, historic demonstrators, a student photography contest and much more.
Artists considering applying should note the following categories of art will be accepted:
• Painting-Oil and Acrylic: Creation of a still life, portrait, landscape, abstract or other image on a flat surface, such as canvas, with oil and/or acrylic paint or sticks.
• Painting-Watercolor:
• Pastel – Color Pencil: Creation of a still life, portrait, landscape, abstract or other image on a flat surface with Pastel or Color Pencil.
• Two-Dimensional Mixed Media: Works that incorporate more than one type of physical material in their production. Two-Dimensional Mixed Media should include more than one of the following: paint, pencil, watercolor, photography, printmaking or drawing.
• Ceramics/Clay:
• Jewelry and Metalwork: Creating artwork through the forging, twisting and fabricating of various metals. All jewelry, whether produced from metal, glass, clay, fiber, paper, plastic or other materials should apply in this category. No commercial casts, molds, or production studio work is allowed.
• Photography:
An application fee of $30 and complete application along with images are due by Aug. 31. For a prospectus and details, artists should submit their application via Zapp® at www.zapplication.org. Those artists selected to be in the show will be notified and a vendor booth fee will be due.
The Creekside Music & Arts Festival will be open Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is only $10 per carload per day.
Visit www.flaglerchamber.org or call 386.437.0106 for more information.
With nearly 700 members, the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce is the largest member-based organization in Flagler County. The Chamber has served and supported its community since 1962 with a mission of engaging, promoting and sustaining a thriving business climate in Flagler County. For more information, call 386.437.0106, or visit www.flaglerchamber.org.
Heather Edwards
***@flaglerchamber.org
