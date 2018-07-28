News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gill Phelan Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor and Developer Gill Phelan Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, Florida
Phelan started in the building trades in 1971 and studied construction at the Milton Hershey School in Hersey, Pennsylvania. Since then he has used his knowledge to renovate and resell homes, and was the owner of Horse Valley Enterprise Custom Woodworking in East Waterford, Pennsylvania, for 10 years.
In 2007, he started development on Grand View Estates, a private residential community in the hills of Cimarrones, Costa Rica. He also provides custom construction services to buyers of the homesites.
Phelan is a Coast Guard-certified boat captain and PADI-certified scuba instructor. He enjoys spear fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, and is a member of Riverlife Church in Bradenton.
The Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. Phelan can be reached at (941) 374-1347 or info@gillphelan.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #16 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. The company also placed among the REAL Trends Top 500 list and RISMedia's Top 500 Power Brokers. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, maintaining offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse