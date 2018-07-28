Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Business Finance USA as a New Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Business Finance USA as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Business Finance USA will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Business Finance USA is a South Florida based International commercial finance company that prides itself on unparalleled service and performance. We are committed to providing unbiased advice and prudent strategies for our clients' financial needs and growth. Our services are always tailored to your unique needs. We provide business capital, accounts receivable financing, factoring solutions, inventory financing, equipment leasing, and over 40 years of commercial finance experience. We have simplified the financial process and are able to offer our clients multiple funding sources to suit their needs.At Business Finance USA, we treat our clients with courtesy and integrity. We guarantee realistic, honest financial advice that achieves results. We will lead your organization on a path to financial growth, with strong capital sources that will provide the necessary funding when you need it. Our years of experience and notable expertise ensure that your organization's financial future is in good hands.Our consistent track record of uncompromising ethics instills confidence and trust. We use cutting edge technologies to ensure up to the minute information from the financial world. This allows us to respond quickly, and give you the most relevant information and perspective. We have earned our clients trust and loyalty, one financial solution at a time. Let us help you grow your business or finance your next venture Today!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.