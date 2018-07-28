News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes The Miami Agency as a New Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to The Miami Agency!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
G. David Harris Insurance Services and Wealth Management is a full service independent insurance agency offering all lines of insurance for individuals and businesses. The agency began more than thirty years ago in Miami, Florida and has expanded to Virginia. With divisions for personal lines, commercial lines, life, health, employee benefits and financial services, G. David Harris Insurance Services and Wealth Management, Inc. is uniquely qualified to help assess, design, implement, and monitor insurance, risk management plans, and financial planning strategies. We are planning today to protect tomorrow!
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Hank Boone
hank@gdhins.com
305-885-2055
