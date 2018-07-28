News By Tag
Discovery Map named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Independent research data shows Discovery Map franchisees are highly satisfied with their investment
"There's no better advertisement for your franchise than a happy franchise owner. That's why we pride ourselves on the tools we offer our franchisees to be successful and being easy to work with," said Peter Hans, president of president of Discovery Map International since 2005. "Based on this survey, it's quite gratifying to see our franchise owners, in general, like what they do and enjoy working with us."
Discovery Map International is the leading provider of curated maps and guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America. Discovery Map International, Inc. Founded in 1977, the company began franchising in 1992. Today, Discovery Map International has maps in 132 communities with 91 franchise owners.
Discovery Map franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Discovery Map franchisees were among thousands of franchisees representing nearly 150 low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey between November 2016 and May 2018.
"Many people never consider buying a franchise because they think they can't afford it. But what they don't know is that there are a number of very solid business opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don't require a huge financial investment, says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "The low-cost franchises that made this year's list are excellent options for those who are looking to make the leap to business ownership."
"Discovery Map is truly a unique and appealing franchise opportunity. It's not a 9-to-5 gig and you don't necessarily have to work 12 months a year to run a successful franchise. You just have to be willing to work hard when you work," said Peter Hans, president of Discovery Map International since 2005. "Also, as our inclusion in the survey indicates, you can enter the business at very reasonable price."
Franchise Business Review is not the first to recognize the Discovery Map franchise opportunity. Forbes Magazine named Discovery Map® one of the top 10 franchises to buy with an initial investment under $150,000. The initial franchise fee is $25,000.
For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2018 Top Franchises.
About Discovery Map
Discovery Map International is the country's leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as "one of the best franchises to buy" in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
