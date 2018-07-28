News By Tag
Inspiring Memoir of Mental Health Recovery Instills Hope in Others
Author Maricela Estrada is holding a book signing for the second edition of her book at 2 p.m. August 25 in the Montebello Library.
Author Maricela Estrada is holding a book signing for the second edition of her book at 2 p.m. August 25 in the Montebello Library, 1550 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, California.The library can be reached at 323-722-6551.
Surrounded by violence, Maricela grew up in poverty in East Los Angeles. Raised by her widowed, traditional Mexican mother, she was the youngest of five siblings.
Maricela missed having a father and struggled with depression all her life. Her first suicide attempt was at 14. Afterward, she survived multiple suicide attempts by overdose. Living with mental illness propelled her to devote her life to helping others like herself, and today she works in the mental health field.
The author spent her twenties in and out of mental hospitals. She was in deep denial about having bipolar disorder. Accepting her mental illness was the hardest thing she has ever done. Mental health recovery came about through medication, therapy, support groups, prayer, emotional support from family and friends, and her emotional support dog, Gypsy Blue.
Once Maricela accepted her illness, life changed in a beautiful way. She was able to achieve her goals and embrace a fulfilling life, motivating her to write this newer edition of her moving book.
About the Author: Maricela Estrada earned her AA in liberal studies from Rio Hondo College and her BA in communications from California State University Fullerton. She is a medical case worker for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, and is also a public speaker, dedicated to raising public awareness and decreasing the stigma associated with mental illness.
"Think you know yourself? This extraordinary autobiography can teach us all about the importance of mental health. It's not only a fascinating read, but presents an important story to be told," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
BIPOLAR GIRL: MY PSYCHOTIC SELF – 2ND EDITION (ISBN: 978-1-946539-
