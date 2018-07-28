 
Air Charity Network to be inducted into International Air & Space Hall of Fame

 
 
The Air Charity Network will be in the International Air & Space Hall of Fame.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Aug. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- The Air Charity Network, a consortium of nine volunteer pilot organizations, is among the impressive list of inductees who will be honored at the upcoming 2018 International Air & Space Hall of Fame.

Representatives of the Air Charity Network will join U.S. astronauts, military pilots and aviation innovators at a celebration event on October 3rd, in San Diego.

The Air Charity Network provides free air transportation to specialized health care facilities or distant destinations due to family, community or national crisis. Combined, the Air Charity Network is the nation's largest unified volunteer pilot organization, comprised of thousands of pilots who annually fly tens of thousands of passengers across the US.

Since 1963, the International Air & Space Hall of Fame has honored more than 200 of the world's most significant aviation pilots, crew members, visionaries, aerospace engineers, business leaders, preservationists, designers and space pioneers.

Each honoree is selected for qualitative achievements and historic contributions to aviation, space or aerospace innovation, or expanding the public's aviation and space awareness to the world.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized among some of the most prestigious individuals and organizations in aviation history," said Don Sumple, Chairman of the Air Charity Network. "The pilots who make up the Air Charity Network are heroes. They volunteer their time, fuel and aircraft to help adults and children receive lifesaving medical treatment. There are individuals alive today thanks to the generosity of these men and women pilots. They are truly giving hope wings!"

The San Diego Air & Space Museum is California's official air and space museum and education center. The Museum is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and it was the first aero-themed museum to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

About Air Charity Network

The Air Charity Network is the nation's largest unified volunteer pilot organization comprised of thousands of pilots who annually fly tens of thousands of passengers nationwide, offering linked access across all 50 states. The network of volunteer pilots helps people in need access life-saving specialized medical care as well as provides flights of compassion including travel for military personnel and their immediate families as well as flights of disaster response.  Passengers are never charged, and the pilots donate their time, fuel and airplanes. The network and its member organizations exist solely through donations from individuals, companies, organizations and foundations that cover the many expenses associated with matching passengers in need with charitable aviation resources. https://www.AirCharityNetwork.org

