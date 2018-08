Join the Flagler Chamber for 'Flagler Chamber Night at the Ballpark'

Contact

-- The Flagler Chamber invites the community to join them for 'Flagler Chamber Night at the Ballpark' – a special Business After Hours at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach.The evening will include fun, food, and Daytona Tortugas Baseball (https://groupmatics.events/event/Flaglerchamber)with fellow Flagler Chamber members, friends and family. The cost of a ticket is $25 and festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and the baseball game begins at 7 p.m. Flagler Chamber Night at the Ballpark includes:· Access into the Turtle's Nest Picnic Area· Thirsty Thursday Beer Specials after 7:30pm includes beer for just $1.00· ALL YOU CAN EAT & DRINK full Buffet from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., which includes:Hot DogsHamburgersChickenPulled PorkBaked BeansPotato SaladSaladPeanutsSoda, Tea & WaterDraft BeerTickets must be purchased by August 5 and will be available at the stadium's will call. Additional details on the event (including parking, gate entrances, etc.) will be distributed via email the week of the event. To purchase, visit https://groupmatics.events/ event/Flaglerchamber # # #With nearly 700 members, the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest member-based organizations in Flagler County. The Chamber has served and supported its community since 1962 with a mission of engaging, promoting and sustaining a thriving business climate in Flagler County. For more information, call 386.437.0106, or visit http://www.flaglerchamber.org