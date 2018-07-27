News By Tag
Join the Flagler Chamber for 'Flagler Chamber Night at the Ballpark'
The evening will include fun, food, and Daytona Tortugas Baseball (https://groupmatics.events/
· Access into the Turtle's Nest Picnic Area
· Thirsty Thursday Beer Specials after 7:30pm includes beer for just $1.00
· ALL YOU CAN EAT & DRINK full Buffet from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., which includes:
Hot Dogs
Hamburgers
Chicken
Pulled Pork
Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Salad
Peanuts
Soda, Tea & Water
Draft Beer
Tickets must be purchased by August 5 and will be available at the stadium's will call. Additional details on the event (including parking, gate entrances, etc.) will be distributed via email the week of the event. To purchase, visit https://groupmatics.events/
With nearly 700 members, the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest member-based organizations in Flagler County. The Chamber has served and supported its community since 1962 with a mission of engaging, promoting and sustaining a thriving business climate in Flagler County. For more information, call 386.437.0106, or visit http://www.flaglerchamber.org.
Contact
Heather Edwards
***@flaglerchamber.org
