Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes NextPointe as a New Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes NextPointe as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as NextPointe will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.NextPointe provides the latest and most advanced Cisco hardware and software solutions available today, with ergonomics, workmanship and reliability you must experience for yourself. Our competitors can only resell old and used phones or inferior band-aid solutions.According to research studies, NextPointe's integrated solutions show that unified messaging actually saved the average company 43 minutes of productive time per employee every day. That's what we call a boost in productivity!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.