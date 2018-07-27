Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Well Groomed Gentleman as a New Gold Member

Rick Alberty

rick@wellgroomedgentleman.com

786-362-6360

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Well Groomed Gentleman as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Well Groomed Gentleman will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.The Well Groomed Gentleman was built for the man who likes to always look his best while at the same time can kick back, relax and enjoy being pampered."Established in 2014, the Well Groomed Gentleman is an all-in-one barbershop and spa lounge, the realization of the vision of its owner and President, Al Maulini. Al knows the value of personal presentation and excellence, and for years has been a consumer of expert professional barbers, spas and personal grooming services. He noted that in most of the world's sophisticated cities, a gentleman could address his personal grooming needs at any prestigious locale, where hairstyling to hot-lather straight-razor shave, to hand and foot care, as well as, spa services, such as massage and skin care, are available from expert, licensed professionals.His belief that most other high-performing men, in Greater Miami, shared his sense for the importance of always looking and feeling their best, and the notable absence of such establishments in our area, gave birth to the Well Groomed GentlemanSo, if you are seeking a great barbershop in Miami Dade County, with the best haircuts and with an excellent policy to personal service, be good to yourself and pay Well Groomed Gentleman a visit! As you step into our exquisitely decorated Salon, you will feel right at home as you are offered a complimentary drink while you sit back and relax waiting for your service to start. Then, our expert staff will begin to work with you to craft the perfect hairstyle or shave, or soothe your sore muscles to help you relax and unwind. Once you become a well groomed gentleman, you will never want to visit any other hair salon in the world.About Rick AlbertyBusiness Development ManagerRick is originally from Cuba, he grew up in Miami and Hialeah. Rick worked for United Parcel Service for 20 years in management. After leaving UPS he worked for other logistics companies, owned his own company and also worked in the country of Chile for four years running an Iron Ore Mining Operation. When not working, he enjoys golfing, racquetball and working out. Rick is excited that he is part of The Well Groomed Gentleman and looks forward to the future of the company.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.