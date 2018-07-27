News By Tag
Podbean.com Recognized For Global Diversity By The Latin Podcast Awards
Audio Dice Network awards Podbean.com for its unconditional support of the LatinX / Hispanic community with the Latin Podcast "Global Diversity" Award. This Award is a podcasting industry award recognizing ambassodors of diversity in podcasting.
Podbean, the world leader in podcasts hosting, has teamed up with ADN (an independent podcast network) and Bitextuales.com (a provider of editorial and translation services) to honor and recognize Hispanic-LatinX podcasts of all the world and the United States.
The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) are the only podcast awards in the world that honor Ibero-American podcasts (Spanish and English). These podcasts are originated in the United States and around the world. the LPA is the first and only podcast competition in the bilingual world.
In this new edition, the LPAs will recognize podcast nominees from the United States, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Switzerland and Puerto Rico.
About this accolade David Xu, CEO of Podbean said, "I am proud, Podbean supports the Latin Podcast Awards, once again it is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate content creators and highlight the diversity of voices that the world of podcast has to offer."
The International Podcast Association, which is the entity that issues the certificates to the nominees for the Latin Podcast Awards, will have new projects. If you want to know more about these initiatives, visit Latin Podcast Awards.com.
How will the winners be decided?
A panel of international judges will be in charge of selecting the winners. Podcasts are selected as finalists by their respective countries and categories. Last year this prominent panel of judges was tasked with naming the finalists and the eventual winner of the coveted Podcast of the year.
The winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the international prize and the podcast of the year 2018 will receive a "statuette microphone" in recognition of their excellence, which they can show the world and, most importantly, their listeners.
About Podbean:
As an industry leader for more than ten years, Podbean has been providing innovative podcasting services. This platform offers an easy-to-use interface that integrates publishing tools, administration, distribution, monetization and user friendly analysis. Currently, the podbean community is composed of a base of more than 140 thousand podcasters. Podbean apps for Android and iOS have reached more than 1 million downloads, and have more than 300 thousand active monthly users. For more information, visit https://www.podbean.com .
About Audio Dice Network:
Audio Dice is a digital audio network serving listeners in Spanish and English. Audio Dice Network serves the Ibero-American audience of podcast listeners. Audio Dice Network is based in the United States, but it is for the world. Audio Dice Network is a division of Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving Latin America through a collection of independent podcasts from around the world. Audio Dice offers digital audio content that addresses the shared values of the audience and the passion for all genres of podcasting. Please do not hesitate to contact Audiodice.net.
About Bitextuales.com
The mission of Bitextuales is to respond to the public relations needs of individuals and companies by providing translation, transcription , content editing and corporate communication services. Bitextuals will help you gain a trustworthy reputation in any media. If you or your company are expanding internationally, we can help you communicate with your audience in a better way and increase brand reach.
