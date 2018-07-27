News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OneGlobe Announces Deepti Bhalla Lowitt as Director of Human Resources
OneGlobe welcomes Deepti Bhalla Lowitt as the new Director of Human Resources.
Lowitt brings over 11 years of human resources experience including career development/
"We are excited to have Deepti join our team," said Bobby Peterson, Managing Partner of OneGlobe. "Deepti is a great addition to our team and truly understands our business vision, which along with her vast human resources background will play a critical role in helping us continue to acquire top talent as we grow."
A small business incorporated in Virginia in 2005, OneGlobe provides innovative software engineering, and IT consulting services to federal, state and local governments as well as commercial customers. We engage at all levels of the system development process from strategy to execution. We create solutions using modern approaches to software development like agile, automation first and DevSecOps. The solutions we create include cloud based big data, analytics, mission focused and enterprise systems.
Related Links: http://www.oneglobeit.com/
Contact
Bobby Peterson
***@oneglobeit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse