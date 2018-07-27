 
News By Tag
* OneGlobe
* Deepti Lowitt
* Dulles Technology Corridor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ashburn
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
July 2018
3130292827

OneGlobe Announces Deepti Bhalla Lowitt as Director of Human Resources

OneGlobe welcomes Deepti Bhalla Lowitt as the new Director of Human Resources.
 
ASHBURN, Va. - July 31, 2018 - PRLog -- OneGlobe is pleased to announce Deepti Bhalla Lowitt has joined their leadership team as the Director of Human Resources. In this role, Lowitt will be responsible for setting the human resources agenda, and supporting the company's ongoing growth by attracting and retaining talent.

Lowitt brings over 11 years of human resources experience including career development/management; HR reporting and metrics analysis; talent acquisition; recruiting system implementation; and employee retention and referral programs. Prior to joining OneGlobe, Lowitt worked with BIT Systems and CACI where her career concentrated on providing technology recruiting services focusing on security clearance positions.

"We are excited to have Deepti join our team," said Bobby Peterson, Managing Partner of OneGlobe. "Deepti is a great addition to our team and truly understands our business vision, which along with her vast human resources background will play a critical role in helping us continue to acquire top talent as we grow."

A small business incorporated in Virginia in 2005, OneGlobe provides innovative software engineering, and IT consulting services to federal, state and local governments as well as commercial customers. We engage at all levels of the system development process from strategy to execution. We create solutions using modern approaches to software development like agile, automation first and DevSecOps. The solutions we create include cloud based big data, analytics, mission focused and enterprise systems.

Related Links: http://www.oneglobeit.com/

Contact
Bobby Peterson
***@oneglobeit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oneglobeit.com
Posted By:***@oneglobeit.com Email Verified
Tags:OneGlobe, Deepti Lowitt, Dulles Technology Corridor
Industry:Technology
Location:Ashburn - Virginia - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OneGlobe LLC PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share