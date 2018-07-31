 
Gold Award has been issued for The Great Battle by Allon Books

Allon Books stirs the minds and hearts of readers of all ages. Her accomplishments are many and the latest is the Gold Award from Family Review Magazine
 
 
SURPRISE, Ariz. - July 31, 2018 - PRLog -- "Allon Books author, Shawn Lamb, has been a common household name in the world of homeschoolers across the USA for years.  You will see her name or speaking engagements pop up all over within that community.  This is within reason for someone who has sparked a new love for reading in so many young and junior age readers who enjoy the fantasy and sci fi genres.  She ranks up amongst the top in her peers and is one you cannot experience without growing a new love and respect for her and her work."  These are the words of Rita Brenke, Senior Editor at Family Review Magazine.

Recently the judges panel unanimously chose Shawn, at Allon Books, as a winner of the elite and prestigious Gold Award.  Being ranked within the highest calibers in all categories, there was no other way in the view of the judges.  The award was presented to the series The Kingdom of Allon Trilogy, based on the first in the series, The Great Battle.  Readers will be captured within the first paragraph and held hostage until the last word has dropped.

Link to the Review:
http://www.familyreviewcenter.com/reviews/display_show.ph...

