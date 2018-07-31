News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gold Award has been issued for The Great Battle by Allon Books
Allon Books stirs the minds and hearts of readers of all ages. Her accomplishments are many and the latest is the Gold Award from Family Review Magazine
Recently the judges panel unanimously chose Shawn, at Allon Books, as a winner of the elite and prestigious Gold Award. Being ranked within the highest calibers in all categories, there was no other way in the view of the judges. The award was presented to the series The Kingdom of Allon Trilogy, based on the first in the series, The Great Battle. Readers will be captured within the first paragraph and held hostage until the last word has dropped.
Link to the Review:
http://www.familyreviewcenter.com/
Contact
Rita Brenke
Family Review Center
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2018