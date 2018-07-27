 
New Music From International Label Bentley Records Artist and DMV Native Amahni Philly!

 
 
Amahni Philly at Baltimore Soundstage
BALTIMORE - July 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Bentley Records would like to proudly introduce the latest release from our artist Amahni Philly. A versatile musical act, Amahni Philly has been releasing some great content with the label. His debut album with the label entitled ForeverGolden available 8/2  with previous releases available for purchase & streaming now in 280+ stores worldwide. Stay tuned for big waves from this fast growing act!

In 2016, he Released his debut Album "HOME" , which revealed the day to day truth of his personal life experiences from his love life to his health. "HOME" featured DMV Gospel Artist J. Saunders and Hip/hop artist FIN The Great(Credited as Tae)
Later that year, He became one of the league of gentlemen for GQ4CANCER (A men's health awareness organization) becoming the first Thyroid Survivor to tell his story on the platform.
He then joined forces with his protégé budding Hiphop Recording artist and songwriter Fin The Great to Create the music collective Indigo Child music Group under the Amahniphilly brand.
Now Amahni Philly is stepping out further for elevation by signing with International New York based record label Bentley Records. prepare your ears to be captured by this vocalist's sultry roar as he presents ForeverGolden!
For more info visit: amahniphilly.com (https://amahniphilly.com/bio/)

