News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Music From International Label Bentley Records Artist and DMV Native Amahni Philly!
In 2016, he Released his debut Album "HOME" , which revealed the day to day truth of his personal life experiences from his love life to his health. "HOME" featured DMV Gospel Artist J. Saunders and Hip/hop artist FIN The Great(Credited as Tae)
Later that year, He became one of the league of gentlemen for GQ4CANCER (A men's health awareness organization)
He then joined forces with his protégé budding Hiphop Recording artist and songwriter Fin The Great to Create the music collective Indigo Child music Group under the Amahniphilly brand.
Now Amahni Philly is stepping out further for elevation by signing with International New York based record label Bentley Records. prepare your ears to be captured by this vocalist's sultry roar as he presents ForeverGolden!
For more info visit: amahniphilly.com (https://amahniphilly.com/
Contact
Amahniphilly
***@amahniphilly.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse