Industry News





August 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
July 2018
313029282726

Solo Exhibition 'Profoundly Playful: A Survey of Work' By Dana Donaty At Coral Springs Museum Of Art

Experience the magical and exciting world of prominent South-Florida-based visual artist Dana Donaty, whose works are on exhibit at the Coral Springs Museum of Art.
 
 
Dana Donaty's 'Top Dog', acrylic on canvas, 48" x 60".
Dana Donaty's 'Top Dog', acrylic on canvas, 48" x 60".
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - July 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Explore the visual thrills and creative joy of Donaty's work in her current exhibition, 'Profoundly Playful: A Survey of Work', on view through August 15, 2018. Widely recognized for her provocative canvases with unusual narrative, Donaty's unmistakable satirical lexicon is a perfect collision of reality and fantasy, outlandish burlesque, psychological flirtation and a super charged palette that is like a party about to get thoroughly out of control.

She has completed many award winning public art projects, featured in over 50 national and international publications. She has garnered multiple awards within the design industry, as she has been sought after to create unique commissions for high profile residential and commercial projects.

She has completed many award winning public art projects, featured in over 50 national and international publications. She has garnered multiple awards within the design industry, as she has been sought after to create unique commissions for high profile residential and commercial projects.

Her work has been exhibited at The Cornell Museum of Art, as well as international art fairs like Art Palm Beach, Art Boca Raton, the American International Fine Art Fair, Scope and major group shows throughout Florida. Selected solo shows include The Coral Springs Museum of Art, Exhibition sponsored by South Florida Ford; Paul Fisher Gallery in Palm Beach and The Ora Sorensen Gallery in Palm Beach. Her work is in both public and private collections in the US, and Europe.

For general inquiries contact: donatyart@icloud.com
Delray Beach Studio: (561)504-3374 / by appointment only.
Bakehouse Art Complex, Studio 48. Located at 561 NW 32nd Street in Miami, Florida 33127 / by appointment only.
http://www.danadonatyfineart.com/
End
Source:Dana Donaty Fine Art
Email:***@themiamiartscene.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
