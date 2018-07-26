News By Tag
Knowles Featured Speaker at Cleveland HR Conference
Knowles used her 23 years of HR leadership experience and expertise to present two sessions. The first, "Respect in the Workplace: Civility as a Method to Build & Maintain Effective Employee Relationships," discussed the harmful effects of bad, but not unlawful, behavior in the workplace. Participants learned to identify situations where incivility may be lurking and acquire tools to help address it. The second session, "Beyond Skin Color: Broadening the View of Diversity and
Inclusion in the Culturally Diverse Workplace" covered the concept of multiculturalism in the workplace and addressed how to recognize various dimensions of diversity and how to leverage diversity in support of company business goals.
Knowles is a highly regarded HR leader and an accomplished HR practitioner that has achieved multiple certifications and designations throughout her career. She leads a team of HR Professionals who provide a wide range of HR services. HRKS partners with emerging and existing companies to navigate the many requirements associated with effective employee management. Utilizing a comprehensive human resources assessment, HRKS is able to identify organizational gaps, provide a complimentary report, and design customized solutions for its clients.
As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area. For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@
