Knowles Featured Speaker at Cleveland HR Conference

HR Knowledge Source

Tonya Hawley

***@thekamdigroup.com

7703224757 HR Knowledge SourceTonya Hawley7703224757

-- Sheree Knowles, Founder and Chief HR Officer for HR Knowledge Source (HRKS), was selected to be a featured presenter at the Cleveland HR Star Conference. The conference was held Wednesday, July 25, at the Holiday Inn Independence, 6001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131, from 8:30 am to 4:45 pm. The conference, celebrating its 20year in Cleveland, presented 33 sessions on a variety of HR topics given by HR professionals from across the country. The Cleveland HR Star Conference draws 600+ HR professionals from organizations in Ohio and Western PA.Knowles used herand expertise to present two sessions. The first, "" discussed the harmful effects of bad, but not unlawful, behavior in the workplace. Participants learned to identify situations where incivility may be lurking and acquire tools to help address it. The second session, "covered the concept of multiculturalism in the workplace and addressed how to recognize various dimensions of diversity and how to leverage diversity in support of company business goals.Knowles is a highly regarded HR leader and an accomplished HR practitioner that has achieved multiple certifications and designations throughout her career. She leads a team of HR Professionals who provide a wide range of HR services. HRKS partners with emerging and existing companies to navigate the many requirements associated with effective employee management. Utilizing a comprehensive human resources assessment, HRKS is able to identify organizational gaps, provide a complimentary report, and design customized solutions for its clients.As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area. For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@ hrknowledgesource.com , call 770-322-HRKS or visit www.hrknowledgesource.com . For more information on the Cleveland HR Star Conference, go to http://www.hrstarconference.com/cleveland/.