August 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
July 2018
313029282726


INFINITI HR Receives $4.3MM in Growth Capital from Oak Street Funding

 
 
BURTONSVILLE, Md. - July 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor, arranging a $4.3 million debt facility for INFINITI HR. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Burtonsville, Maryland, INFINITI HR is a leading provider of human resource (HR) and business process solutions that enable small and medium-sized businesses to better focus on core operations. The facility was provided by Oak Street Funding. The transaction was announced by Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital, and led by Senior Managing Director, Barry Petersen.

"Access to capital has been the only thing holding us back from taking INFINITI HR to the next level," INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski, explained.  "This new partnership will allow us to continue to provide innovative solutions to the franchise and SMB communities."

President and CEO of Oak Street Funding Rick Dennen added, "As a lender in the insurance space, we are familiar with the complexity of INFINITI HR's business model. Our expertise, coupled with the strength of INFINITI HR's management team, and Barry Petersen of Madison Street Capital coordinating the transaction, resulted in a mutually beneficial relationship and funding."

"INFINITI HR provides a unique service platform in the PEO industry, providing a broader service platform via key direct insurance product provision that has produced very strong growth," Petersen concluded.  "Oak Street's expertise in providing capital to growth companies with activities in the insurance service sector provides an ideal partner for expansion."

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and other operational business coverages. Click here (https://infinitihr.com/category/press-releases/) for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.
