News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Noir Concept Tradeshow To Hit Toronto Spring 2019
The very first of its kind; Trade Show Noir is committed to showcasing the best and brightest in the event industry.
The noir showroom will be transformed into an illuminated space for an unforgettable and interactive experience that promises to be completely authentic to the event industry. The show will be unique and entertaining while offering maximum exposure to both the exhibitor and event professional.
The company aims to stay in front of event trends and experiences, new lighting technologies and illuminated products and services new to the market.
Trade Show Noir will feature a free flow floor plan, interactive performance schedule and brand new Tap and Trade technology; a real time contact information sharing device provided to every attendee and exhibitor.
Trade Show Noir plans to set the precedent for all event trade shows moving forward.
Learn more at www.tradeshownoir.com
Contact
Danielle Wilfong
***@tradeshownoir.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 06, 2018