Vesta Property Services Northeast Signs New St. Augustine Development as Association Client
Markland is a 314-acre master-planned residential community designed for 355 single family home sites located off International Golf Parkway in St. Augustine featuring endless amenities including a gatehouse staff at the entry, an elegant clubhouse, 15-acre lake, a resort pool with cabanas, fitness center, tennis, neighborhood parks, event lawns and more. Markland is being developed by Hines, global real estate investment and community development company with a presence in 201 cities and 24 countries.
"We are excited to grow this emerging market for Vesta and hopeful this will open the door for many more Vesta clients in St. Augustine" said Lea Stokes, Vice President of the Vesta Property Services Northeast Region. "Markland is a new and one-of-a-kind property and we're thrilled to add them to our portfolio."
Stokes launched Preferred Management Services (PMSI) on June 23, 1995. In 2016, she sold the company to Vesta Property Services and now serves as the vice president of the Northeast Region.
Vesta Property Services Northeast currently manages 13,057 residential units and 268 commercial units. They employ 32 staff members, composed of 13 licensed community association managers and five maintenance employees.
Vesta Property Services Northeast is located at 411 South Central in Flagler Beach. The company can be reached by phone at 866-864-3488. Vestapropertyservices.com/
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Vesta Property Services Northeast
***@vestapropertyservices.com
