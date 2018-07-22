News By Tag
SIMPLY Announces 7th Annual SIMPLY LA Conference - Powered by Who What Wear
Fashion & Beauty Conference on August 11, 2018 to Feature Keynote Kat Graham
SIMPLY LA was announced today by Sarah Boyd, Founder and creative force behind SIMPLY. Boyd's extensive industry know-how, impressive list of contacts and countless amiable relationships prove to be a valuable resource to anyone looking to "break in" or further their knowledge and understanding of the industry. Combined with powerhouse fashion & beauty authority Who What Wear, SIMPLY LA is back in the city of angels for a conference like never before. SIMPLY LA has one main goal: to connect individuals (in a kind way) and give them the tools they need to succeed in the fashion & beauty industry.
"The ever-changing fashion & beauty industry is much about who you know, which is why I created the SIMPLY conference 7 years ago. To become an influencer, stylist or many other jobs in the industry, you need to meet the right people to get your foot in the door. SIMPLY is a kind place to make those important connections that could change your career path forever," commented Boyd.
Expert speakers will be featured on one of two tracks: The Influencer Track or The Digital Marketing Track with guests having the ability to choose one that best fits their interests – both groups include access to the Keynote conversation with Kat Graham, the face of Foster Grant.
Influencer Track speakers include The Hills alum Lo Bosworth ("Create Your Voice & Make an Impact"), The Bachelor co-star Lauren Bushnell ("Squad Up: Knowing When to Grow & Scale Your Business"), host of The RealJeannie Mai ("Grow your engagement: increasing your visibility on social media') and content creator Alisha Marie ("Grow Your Engagement: Increasing Your Visibility On Social Media"). The Digital Marketing Track speakers include Anna Tran, brand director at REVOLVE ("Mastering Marketing: Advice from Top Social Media Directors"), Becca Tilley, creator of Scrubbing In podcast and ("What to Expect When Starting an Influencer Campaign"), and Christina Winkelmann (https://www.instagram.com/
The Influencer Track is for those who want to learn about how to grow your audience, monetize your influence, and turn your blogging hobby into a career. The Digital Marketing Track is for those who want to learn about the latest in marketing tools and techniques, understand how to run successful influencer campaigns, and hear from the brands that are killing the social media game. For those who really just want to get to know the latest and greatest brands in fashion, beauty & lifestyle, connect one-on-one with brand representatives, and socialize with industry insiders, there's a special lower-priced Brand Experience option to join the excitement.
SIMPLY LA not only shares the tricks of the trade but encourages and facilitates networking and socializing with others in your industry. For the $350.00 ticket price, guests will receive access to the Brand Experience ($50.00 value), meals including breakfast and lunch, cocktails, a VIP gift bag ($300 value), and access to the invite only SIMPLY LA Facebook group for post-event networking and other exclusive opportunities.
SIMPLY LA will also feature activations from our partners, including product & mocktails from Totalee; Dry Styling Bar and hair braiding by OGX; Mode Relier App Introduction;
For ticket information and to reserve a spot at SIMPLY LA, please log on to www.simply-inc.com/
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jose Martinez
josepubrel@gmail.com
(323) 363-7494
Jennifer Betts
jen@innovative-
(323) 207-7882
About SIMPLY
At SIMPLY, we are all about connecting the dots. What began in 2012 as an agency specializing in events and brand collaborations has transformed into a global force that joins together industry leaders and hopefuls. Through our flagship fashion & beauty conferences and online courses, we bring together fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurial mavens to network, inspire, and learn from one another. With our SIMPLY Digital Network, we assist brands with influencer marketing campaigns and work with our roster of celebrity bloggers in the digital sphere on media strategy, brand partnerships, and content creation. In both the digital and the real world, SIMPLY strives to bring people together in a kind environment and provide everyone with the tools to thrive in the fashion & beauty industry.
About Who What Wear
Who What Wear is a digital fashion publication and community for women interested in developing their personal style and shopping. Think of Who What Wear as your most trusted, fashionable, in-the-know BFF. We are your daily download on what matters in fashion.
About The Americana at Brand
In its tenth year, The Americana at Brand fuses world-class retail, dining and entertainment experiences, luxury housing and stunning landscaping to create one of Southern California's most distinctive urban destinations. The iconic Caruso property is built around a grand, two-acre green, replete with a choreographed dancing water fountain and a historic red trolley transporting guests around the property. This dynamic setting attracts the world's finest and most successful retailers including Nordstrom, Tory Burch, Barneys New York, David Yurman, J.Crew, Topshop Topman, Tiffany & Co., Apple, and Under Armour Brand House, whose locations at The Americana at Brand are often among the best-performing in their portfolios. Famed international dumpling house, Din Tai Fung, joined the property in November 2013, Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak arrived in March 2014, in November 2016 The Tsujita, one of Jonathan Gold's "101 Best Restaurants 2016," joined the property's acclaimed dining offerings. Sophisticated living defines The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments, where nearly 350 apartment and condominium homes are poised atop the retail spaces, and residents enjoy unparalleled amenities, services from a world-class concierge team, and access to the best offerings from The Americana at Brand and beyond. The property serves the Greater Los Angeles area from its prime location in the heart of Glendale, which Curbed named as its 2013 Los Angeles Neighborhood of the Year, and has become a central catalyst for accelerating revitalization in the local and surrounding community. Shopping Centers Today featured the property on its list of the top shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. Get the latest news and events for The Americana at Brand at www.americanaatbrand.com; on Twitter at twitter.com/
Media Contact
jen@innovative-
