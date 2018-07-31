News By Tag
Woburn Wellness treatment center opening to help combat the opioid epidemic
Woburn Wellness will be a comprehensive outpatient program distinguishable in its trauma informed approach to integrate experiential and didactic group activities into a cohesive program designed to provide the foundation for successful return to a life of accomplishment. Individualized treatment and aftercare plans will be developed for each client based on their strengths, needs, abilities, and lifestyle. With three levels of care, commonly known as Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) or Day Treatment, Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient (OP), Woburn Wellness will work diligently to dispel the common misconception that people are not able to get the help they need because of work and/or family commitments. Woburn Wellness will operate as a day treatment center and will work tirelessly at eventually offering programs that will be implemented to respond appropriately to those who must work during the day. Woburn Wellness will accept most forms of commercial insurance and will provide a wide range of services to satisfy any and all individual's treatment needs.
Woburn Wellness is a private organization committed to promoting, maintaining, and restoring the well-being and mental health of individuals and families in the area. The Woburn Wellness team is led by Pierce Aliberti and Jack Maroney, two individuals that are in recovery and are heavily immersed in the recovery community throughout Massachusetts. Jack has been instrumental in the development of other treatment centers throughout the state and is the co-author of the book The East Side of Addiction. Pierce is also the founder of Dean's House of Recovery located in Stoneham, MA which was named after a Stoneham resident who lost his battle with addiction in 2016 at the age of 24. Pierce conducts a weekly family support meeting for those who have loved ones struggling with addiction. It is held on the second floor of the Stoneham bank on Wednesday nights at 7:00pm and is open to the public. To learn more, check out our website at https://www.woburnwellness.com or call (339)999-2722.
